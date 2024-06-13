Watch: Dwyane Wade catches up with Angel Reese and Teresa Weatherspoon after Sky fall to Sun 73-85

Dwyane Wade was at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday to watch coach Teresa Weatherspoon and rookie Angel Reese lead the Chicago Sky against the Connecticut Sun. Wade, a Chicago native and Sky part owner, has been constantly supporting the team. On Wednesday, he was finally at Wintrust Arena to personally see how the team would do against the Sun.

Reese had a 20-point, 10-rebound and two-assist night, her fourth straight double-double, but could not push the Sky to victory. Like the first meeting between the two teams, the rematch was a seesaw battle right until the end. The hosts nearly handed Connecticut its second loss of the season but the Sun hung on for the victory behind Alyssa Thomas’ 10 fourth-quarter points.

After the game, Dwyane Wade first had a chat with Teresa Weatherspoon before meeting with Angel Reese who covered her mouth during the conversation. The rookie likely didn’t want anyone reading her lips to understand what she and the Miami Heat legend talked about.

The Chicago Sky are only 1-4 in their last five games but this is not certainly due to Angel Reese. The former LSU star has been outstanding for the team for almost the entire season. She has had her growing pains but has held up nicely against tough competition.

As part of the Sky ownership group, Dwyane Wade must have said something to both following the 83-75 loss to the Sun. The three-time NBA champ must have given words of encouragement to the coach and to the team’s emerging star.

Dwyane Wade has been excited for months for Angel Reese’s arrival

Before the Chicago Sky picked Angel Reese No. 7 in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Dwyane Wade had already called her a “generational talent.” Wade even teased fans about who the team should get with the No. 3 pick. Kamilla Cardoso got that honor before the Sky grabbed Reese four spots later.

When Chicago eventually called Reese’s name, “D-Wade” promptly went on X, formerly Twitter:

“The Bayou Barbie is in Sky Town! Congratulations, @Reese10 Angel!

“Let’s bring that B-More intensity to the @chicagosky”

In the preseason debut of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, they had one play that Wade immediately highlighted on social media:

“Just the beginning!”

The highly-touted new era for the Chicago Sky didn’t start as expected following Cardoso’s shoulder injury. She is back on the roster helping Reese carry the team, particularly with Elizabeth Williams’ injury.

Reese, Cardoso and the Sky are struggling now, but one can easily assume Dwyane Wade hasn’t lost his confidence in them.