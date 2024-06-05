Watch: Emotional Cameron Brink bursts into tears as she reacts to her inclusion in Team USA 3x3 Olympic squad

Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has already made an impression in the WNBA. The defensive versatility has been on full display with promising shotmaking capabilities. Given her excellent start to the season, the center has been chosen to represent Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics as part of the 3x3 squad.

Joining Brink will be Cierra Burdick, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith. Originally, the four athletes participated in this year's national team practice for the specific matchup, while also playing in the FIBA 3x3 Women's Series Springfield Stop, according to the LA Sparks' press release.

Cameron Brink shared the moment on her Instagram where she couldn't hold back the tears out of joy and excitement for her Team USA inclusion.

It was a surreal moment for the young star.

The team will be coached by former UConn star Jennifer Rizzotti, the president of the Connecticut Sun, while having the University of Rhode Island's Tammi Reiss as her assistant coach. Rizzotti was the 1995-96 national player of the year and a 1995 national champion with the Huskies and won two WNBA titles before becoming a successful coach at George Washington.

Cameron Brink talked about feeling honored with Team USA 3x3 squad inclusion

As she received her Team USA 3x3 jersey, Cameron Brink shared her excitement while not taking the opportunity for granted, according to the LA Sparks' press release. She credited the experience she had at the 3x3 training camp in preparation for her transition into the big leagues.

"I'm so grateful to be selected," Brink said, "and it's an honor to represent the United States at the Paris Olympics this year. The 3x3 training camp experience helped me with my transition into the league, and now I can't wait to start preparing for the games with Cierra, Rhyne and Hailey."

The 3x3 competition will take place from July 30 until Aug. 5 at the Place de la Concorde. The tournament will be played on a half-court and will feature a game clock of 10 minutes with a 12-second shot clock.

Playing in the Olympics while representing the United States is a great way for Cameron Brink, who plays forward, to showcase what she's capable of on the international stage.