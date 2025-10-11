WATCH: Inebriated A'ja Wilson unleashes savage reaction to Cathy Engelbert getting booed

A'ja Wilson has plenty of reason to indulge in comforts and luxuries now that the Las Vegas Aces have completed a sweep of the 2025 WNBA Finals. From the looks of it, the newly crowned Finals MVP appeared to have already begun partying even before the post-game media availability,In a viral clip after Game 4 of the Finals, a visibly inebriated Wilson sits next to Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and head coach Becky Hammon as reporters field questions. At one point, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports brings up how WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert got booed during the trophy presentation. Without hesitating, Wilson let out a loud raspberry.The reactions of the three other individuals were fascinating as well. Hammon, who was sitting to Wilson's right, tried to restrain her star player's reaction while also chuckling. Gray's expression remained stoic, while Young had to cover her mouth to stop herself from laughing along with Wilson.Though the series saw a quick end, Wilson had plenty of distress to release right after the Aces' conquest of the 2025 WNBA title. The four-time WNBA MVP worked extremely hard on both ends of the floor to stave off the challenge of a tough-as-nails Phoenix Mercury squad.Even as the Finals got underway, Wilson expressed support for her fellow superstar Napheesa Collier, who'd delivered a scathing criticism of Engelbert in light of officiating, transparency, and player management.With her inhibitions lowered after her early post-Finals celebration, Wilson couldn't help but unleash a savage reaction to the mention of Engelbert getting booed by a live crowd.A'ja Wilson makes history after Aces win third title in four yearsThe Aces can now stake their claim as the latest WNBA dynasty, while Wilson herself achieved another first in her storied career.Thanks to her dominant performance in the Aces' sweep of the Mercury, Wilson won Finals MVP, completing a trifecta that has never been accomplished before.&quot;A’ja Wilson is the FIRST player in WNBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year, MVP, and Finals MVP all in the same season!&quot; the WNBA tweeted after Game 4. WNBA @WNBALINKIN A LEAGUE OF HER OWN 👑 A’ja Wilson is the FIRST player in WNBA history to win Defensive Player of the Year, MVP, and Finals MVP all in the same season!Following the 2025 season, Wilson is now a four-time WNBA MVP, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time Finals MVP. Her trophy case has also added a third WNBA title.