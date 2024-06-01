Watch: Kamilla Cardoso keeps it casual in all-white Under Armour tracksuit and Nike Dunk Low as she makes cherry WNBA tunnel debut

Chicago Sky rookie Kamilla Cardoso is set to make her WNBA debut on Saturday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever after missing the first six games of the season. Following her second NCAA title with South Carolina, Cardoso was drafted by the Sky ahead of the 2024 WNBA season. Despite that, an injury sustained in the preseason forced her to the sidelines.

After impressing in just 13 minutes played during her WNBA preseason debut, a shoulder injury meant that Kamilla Cardoso was unable to make her regular-season debut for 4-6 weeks. At the time, the 4-6 week timeline meant that she could return as early as May 31, or as late as Jun. 14.

On Saturday, ahead of a highly anticipated game between Cardoso and the Sky and Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, she was upgraded to available. While the rookie is expected to be on a minutes restriction, Saturday's game will give her a chance to make her regular-season debut.

Ahead of the game, Kamilla Cardoso made her WNBA tunnel debut, sporting a white Under Armour tracksuit and Nike Dunk Lows. The moment was caught on camera with the WNBA posting the clip of Cardoso's arrival along with the caption:

"The day we all been waiting for! The #3 overall pick and 2x NCAA Champion, Kamilla Cardoso is available and is set to make her debut for the @chicagosky today at 12pm/ET on ESPN against the Indiana Fever"

Looking ahead at Kamilla Cardoso's WNBA debut, and the Chicago Sky's highly anticipated game with the Indiana Fever

Saturday's clash between the Chicago Sky and the Indiana Fever is a highly anticipated game for more reasons than one.

In addition to Kamilla Cardoso and Caitlin Clark running back the 2024 March Madness Finals matchup, the game will also see Clark and Angel Reese play against one another for the first time in the WNBA. So far, since the three NCAA standouts joined the NBA, the Sky and Fever have yet to compete.

The Sky currently sit in seventh place in the WNBA, while the Fever sit in 11th. Although the two teams are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in the East, the WNBA postseason seeding is decided by overall record rather than conference standings.

Because of that, the stakes couldn't be higher for both teams despite the fact that the postseason is still months away. With the Sky sitting just inside of postseason contention, and the Fever looking to snap a three-game skid, Saturday's game will be a pivotal one for both teams.

Tip-off is set for 9:00 AM Pacific Time (Noon Eastern Time) with the game airing on ESPN for TV viewers on Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV, and Cable TV, as well as WNBA League Pass.