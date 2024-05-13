WATCH: Kim Kardashian's $4 billion worth brand join hands with WNBA in a star-studded Ad campaign ft. Cameron Brink, Kelsey Plum & more

In 2019, Kim Kardashian launched her clothing brand "Skims." After inking a massive deal in the pro basketball field last year, the company just put together an eye-popping new campaign.

Just as the WNBA regular season is getting ready to begin, Kim Kardashian and Skims put out an ad featuring multiple big names. Promoting their "fits everybody" collection, the commercial has past present and future stars in women's basketball.

Among the women featured in the Skims ad is recently retired Candance Parker and current Las Vegas Aces All-Star Kelsey Plum. Others who make an appearance include Skylar Diggins-Smith and 2024 No. 2 overall pick Cameron Brink.

Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Since 2023, Skims has been the official underwear partner of the WNBA. The brand centers around comfortable loungewear for both men and women. Most of their products consist of underwear and swimsuits as well as t-shirts and hoodies.

Along with their partnership with the WNBA, Kim Kardashian and Skims are also the underwear partner of the NBA.

Who are the WNBA players in Kim Kardashian's Skims ad?

There are five WNBA players featured in the ad for Kim Kardashian's clothing brand.

The person shown is Candance Parker. She was the first overall pick in 2008, and recently decided to retire after a successful 16-year career. Parker was a three-time champion and two-time league MVP.

Next up was a fellow No. 1 overall pick in Kelsey Plum. Since being drafted in 2017, she has been named to two All-Star teams and won a pair of titles with the Las Vegas Aces. Plum is coming off a 2023 season where she averaged 18.7 points and 4.5 assists.

Skylar Diggins-Smith was also among the women to appear in the Skims commercial. She has been in the WNBA since 2013, having had stints with the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury.

Among the newer players to make an appearance was Dijonai Corrington. She entered the league in 2021 after the Connecticut Sun drafted her in the second round. Corrington is coming off her best season as a pro, averaging 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The last player to pop up was one of the top picks in this year's draft. After a successful run at Stanford, the LA Sparks selected Cameron Brink with the No. 2 pick.

Brink was a national champion at Stanford and averaged 17.4 PPG, 11.9 RPG and 2.8 APG as a senior. She's slated to make her WNBA debut on Wednesday as LA opens the season against the Atlanta Dream.