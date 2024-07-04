WATCH: Lexie Brown thrifts her latest league fit for just $300

Lexie Brown may have missed a good portion of this year’s WNBA season, but she makes sure she remains active in her fashion and lifestyle.

In a video reel posted by League Fits on Instagram, Brown shopped for thrifted clothes with a budget of just under $300:

At the end of the video, Brown flaunted a denim-to-denim outfit, brown shades and a white top, totaling $290.

The video was titled “Ball on a Budget,’ where basketball players showcase their curated thrifted outfits. The show was sponsored by the mobile bank service Chime.

Reason behind Lexie Brown’s WNBA absence

Following an impressive start to her 2024 WNBA campaign, Los Angeles Sparks’ Lexie Brown is sidelined with an illness, halting her promising run.

Brown’s indefinite absence from the court is because of her battle against Chron’s disease, a disorder she has been fighting against since her diagnosis in November 2023.

Brown has not played a game since the Sparks’ 93-80 loss against the New York Liberty on June 21. One week later, the L.A. Sparks announced Brown’s indefinite leave of absence.

According to Mayo Clinic, Chron’s disease is a bowel disorder that results in inflammation in the digestive tract. The disease can cause extreme weight loss a degradation of physique. Fortunately for Brown, she remains in shape as seen in the video above.

Brown has been fighting hard against the disease, undergoing 11 surgeries since last year. She also got medication for her illness, which helped her situation, allowing her to join the Spars’ training camp in the offseason.

In a report by Andscape’s Jerry Bembry, Brown looked back at the harrowing experience she had during her diagnosis last season.

“I was thinking what am I going to do,” Brown said. “I had worked six years to get this WNBA body, and it was gone. My mind was really all over the place. I was thinking am I going to play basketball again,” she said.

Brown has since been vocal in raising awareness about her disease as she aims to help those who are struggling to deal with the symptoms.

Lexie Brown’s 2024 WNBA season

Lexie Brown has been averaging 8.1 points, 2,3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 23.7 minutes per game for the Sparks. She has only played 16 games this season, starting eight.

The Sparks haven't won a game since June 10, when they pulled an upset against the Las Vegas Aces, 96-92, with Brown scoring nine points, four assists and three rebounds. Brown is on the first year of her two-year, $195k deal she signed last February.

The Sparks have also since lost rookie Cameron Brink to a torn ACL last month, hurting their 2024 campaign.

