Watch: Magic's Jalen Suggs chest bumps Hailey Van Lith's father after TCU star's dagger 3-pt shot

Hailey Van Lith has been one of the best women's college basketball players in the country, competing with fellow stars like Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins for this year's national title. She and the TCU Horned Frogs will be one of the final eight teams left standing after their Sweet 16 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Van Lith led the Horned Frogs to a 71-62 win, dropping 26 points and nine rebounds while taking on fellow All-American guard Hannah Hidalgo on the defensive end. However, the biggest moment in her game was her second 3-pointer that sealed the deal in the fourth quarter. After she drained the 3, her father and boyfriend, Jalen Suggs, celebrated the dagger.

Van Lith and Suggs have been together since 2021.

Suggs has been a regular attendee at Van Lith's tournament games in the last two seasons and shared another electric moment with her in their game on Saturday.

Hailey Van Lith and Jalen Suggs each have their own electric NCAA Tournament moments

Saturday's dagger 3 to run away from Notre Dame in the Sweet 16 might be the most recent addition to Hailey Van Lith's tournament highlight reel, but it is far from the only stellar performance she has had.

In her three seasons at Louisville, she led the Cardinals to at least the Elite Eight in all three years as the team's leading scorer. When she transferred to LSU, she led the Tigers to the Elite Eight again.

Van Lith has made the Elite Eight with three different teams after leading TCU past Notre Dame and has an impressive tournament resume, but her boyfriend, Magic guard Jalen Suggs, might have a higher peak than her in the tournament.

Suggs shocked the college basketball world when he drained a half-court shot to send the then-undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs to the title game in 2021.

Even though Suggs was unable to secure the national title, his shot has gone down in NCAA Tournament history as one of the best shots ever. His girlfriend has only two more games standing between her and the couple's first national title, which would further cement Van Lith as one of the premier players in recent women's college basketball history.

