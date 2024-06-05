Watch: Nika Muhl slays in baggy jeans and bucket hat ahead of Storm vs Mercury

The Seattle Storm vs Phoenix Mercury matchup on Tuesday night saw Storm rookie Nika Muhl making her stadium entry in impressive fashion.

Muhl was seen wearing off-white baggy jeans along with a simple T-shirt as she arrives at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. She paired it up with a black bucket hat, black sunglasses, black footwear, and a black handbag to complete her look. The official account of Seattle Storm posted a video of Muhl entering the arena. In the video, the rookie can be seen walking like a model when she spots the camera.

She drops in a few poses for the cameraman flaunting her outfit for the night. The former U-Conn Huskies star was drafted by the Storm in the 2024 WNBA draft as the 14th overall pick. She missed the first four games of her debut seasin after issues with her work VISA.

She made her debut on May 22 against the league's newest star and former rival from the collegiate days, Caitlin Clark. She played only three minutes in her debut game and made an impact defensively. She collected three rebounds helping her team win (85-83) over the Indiana Fever.

WNBA fans complain about Nika Muhl getting measly game time while praising her fit

The WNBA fans flooded the comments sections of the Seattle Storm's post featuring Nika Muhl on X. They showered their praise for the Storm rookie's great fashion sense but a lot of them also complained about the significantly less game time she is receiving.

Unlike her peers from her collegiate days like Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink, Muhl has been underutilized by the Seattle Storm and the fans are seemingly unhappy about it. Nika Muhl is currently averaging 0.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists this season.

One fan expressed his displeasure with Storm providing little gametime for Nika Muhl on the hard court.

"The only time Nika gets too shine at the arena is the walk to the locker room b4 the game because these clowns hardly let her play in the game. What a damn shame !"

Other fans joined in to express their dissatisfaction as well.

"Now can we give her some more minutes on the court???" @VanVenniGogh said.

"If we could only see her on the court more," @freeagentjm said.

"You should play her more than 5 minutes," @ItalianJosuke said.

While some fans complained, some also praised the fashion sense of the Storm rookie.

"My Croatian girl."

