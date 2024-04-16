Watch: No. 1 Picks Caitlin Clark & Aliyah Boston dazzle WNBA Draft red carpet with bold contrast outfits

We are hours away before we witness one of the most anticipated WNBA Draft nights. The likes of Caitlin Clark and other prominent college basketball stars are in Brooklyn.

Caitlin Clark and last year's No. 1 pick, Aliyah Boston, were spotted chatting on the orange carpet at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Clark put on a stylish display, donning an angelic all-white ensemble as she dazzled in a white Prada midi dress and black heels.

Clark completed the look with some stylish dark sunglasses and hoop earrings as she posed up a storm on the orange carpet.

While Caitlin wore an all-white outfit, Aliyah Boston, the Fever's 2023 No. 1 pick, who was co-hosting the carpet with Hannah O’Flynn, was seen in a black suit. Her braids were dyed cotton candy pink.

Clark and Boston are expected to soon play on the same team, with Caitlin Clark anticipated to be drafted by the Indiana Fever.

