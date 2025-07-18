  • home icon
Watch: Paige Bueckers gets every detail right about gf Azzi Fudd on "WAG Talk" except mom Katie's first WNBA team

By Avi Shravan
Published Jul 18, 2025 14:58 GMT
Paige Bueckers gets every detail right about gf Azzi Fudd
Paige Bueckers gets every detail right about gf Azzi Fudd. (Image Source: Getty)

Paige Bueckers' orange carpet walk at the WNBA All-Star weekend was an interesting one, as the Dallas Wings rookie played a guessing game. Bueckers arrived on the orange carpet in style, wearing a Marni getup and pairing it with Prada shoes.

While on the carpet, the Wings rookie participated in a brief Q&A game with "WAG Talk", where she was asked to name details related to her girlfriend Azzi Fudd. The first question required Bueckers to name the high school Fudd attended.

Paige Bueckers got it right on the first try and went on to answer the remaining questions with accuracy. However, the Wings rookie fumbled in the question related to Fudd's mother. The interviewer asked Buckers to name the WNBA team that drafted Azzi Fudd's mother, Katie Fudd.

Here's the video:

The Wing rookie asked if the team that had drafted Katie was no longer in the league. She thought about the answer for a while before naming the Charlotte Sting. Soon, though, she corrected her answer to Sacramento.

Azzi Fudd's mother, Katie, was drafted by the now-defunct team Sacramento Monarchs in the 2001 draft. The interview ended with Bueckers revealing that her girlfriend's phone case reads "Paige Bueckers girlfriend".

"Damn it’s official": Fans react to Paige Bueckers confirming relationship with former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers' Q&A session at the WNBA All-Star orange carpet was the first time the Wings rookie had publicly accepted being in a relationship with her former teammate, Azzi Fudd. The last question of the session ended all doubts and speculation about Fudd and Beck being just friends.

Fans were excited to learn about the confirmation and they swarmed X with their thoughts.

"Damn it’s official," one commented.
"Can’t hide love, everybody knows," another fan said.
"I used to pray for times like this," one fan said.

One fan called the couple the "most adorable and likable" of all.

"The most adorable and likable couple!"
"I watched this whole thing thinking Azzi would walk into the frame. I feel let down," another fan commented.
"That first “Paige Bueckers' girlfriend Azzi Fudd in attendance” boutta hit so different mannnnn," another fan said.

Fudd and Bueckers played together for four years at the UConn Huskies. Their long quest for a national championship ended in April this year as the Huskies lifted the 2025 NCAA championship.

Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

