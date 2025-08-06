Watch: Seattle Storm's mascot and Sue Bird recreate viral Coldplay incident with WNBA legend's fiancee Megan Rapinoe courtside

The Seattle Storm were a bit late on the Coldplay trend, recreating the viral incident involving the CEO of Astronomer. Storm legend Sue Bird and the team's iconic mascot, Doppler, played the role of the lovers for the crowd, with Megan Rapinoe sitting at courtside. In a video uploaded by a fan in attendance at the Climate Pledge Arena, Rapinoe was introduced to the crowd and received a round of applause. The camera then panned at the luxury suites atop the arena, showing Doppler and Bird in the same position as the Coldplay trend. Doppler and Bird looked for a place to hide, with Rapinoe playing along by giving the camera a shocked face. The video of the incident during Coldplay's concert went super viral, and it was recreated multiple times in different venues, especially in the MLB. Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have been a couple since they started dating after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Bird won a gold medal there with Team USA, while Rapinoe and the USWNT were shockingly eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sweden via penalty shootout. They have been engaged since October 2020 and have been very supportive of each other's ventures following their respective careers. Bird retired at the end of the 2022 WNBA season, spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm, and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month. On the other hand, Rapinoe would retire following the 2023 season. Her last match for the USWNT was in the FIFA Women's World Cup, missing a penalty against Sweden as they were eliminated in the Round of 16. Her pro career officially ended with a torn Achilles tendon as a member of the OL Reign. Seattle Storm comes up short against Minnesota LynxSeattle Storm comes up short against Minnesota Lynx. (Photo: IMAGN)It has been an up-and-down season for the Seattle Storm following some controversies in the offseason. The Storm welcomed the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe in attendance.Seattle did not only have homecourt advantage, with the Lynx missing their best player and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier due to a sprained ankle. Collier is set to miss two weeks, but the Storm failed to get the win.Nneka Ogwumike finished with 23 points, while Erica Wheeler had 19 points in the Storm's 91-87 loss. Skylar Diggins only had 11 points and seven assists, with Courtney Williams leading the way for Minnesota, putting up 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.