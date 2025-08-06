  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Seattle Storm
  • Watch: Seattle Storm's mascot and Sue Bird recreate viral Coldplay incident with WNBA legend's fiancee Megan Rapinoe courtside

Watch: Seattle Storm's mascot and Sue Bird recreate viral Coldplay incident with WNBA legend's fiancee Megan Rapinoe courtside

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 06, 2025 05:57 GMT
Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm's mascot and Sue Bird recreate viral Coldplay incident with WNBA legend's fiancee Megan Rapinoe courtside. (Photos: IMAGN)

The Seattle Storm were a bit late on the Coldplay trend, recreating the viral incident involving the CEO of Astronomer. Storm legend Sue Bird and the team's iconic mascot, Doppler, played the role of the lovers for the crowd, with Megan Rapinoe sitting at courtside.

Ad

In a video uploaded by a fan in attendance at the Climate Pledge Arena, Rapinoe was introduced to the crowd and received a round of applause. The camera then panned at the luxury suites atop the arena, showing Doppler and Bird in the same position as the Coldplay trend.

Doppler and Bird looked for a place to hide, with Rapinoe playing along by giving the camera a shocked face. The video of the incident during Coldplay's concert went super viral, and it was recreated multiple times in different venues, especially in the MLB.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have been a couple since they started dating after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Bird won a gold medal there with Team USA, while Rapinoe and the USWNT were shockingly eliminated in the quarterfinals by Sweden via penalty shootout.

They have been engaged since October 2020 and have been very supportive of each other's ventures following their respective careers. Bird retired at the end of the 2022 WNBA season, spending her entire career with the Seattle Storm, and will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month.

Ad

On the other hand, Rapinoe would retire following the 2023 season. Her last match for the USWNT was in the FIFA Women's World Cup, missing a penalty against Sweden as they were eliminated in the Round of 16. Her pro career officially ended with a torn Achilles tendon as a member of the OL Reign.

Seattle Storm comes up short against Minnesota Lynx

Seattle Storm comes up short against Minnesota Lynx. (Photo: IMAGN)
Seattle Storm comes up short against Minnesota Lynx. (Photo: IMAGN)

It has been an up-and-down season for the Seattle Storm following some controversies in the offseason. The Storm welcomed the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, with Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe in attendance.

Ad

Seattle did not only have homecourt advantage, with the Lynx missing their best player and MVP favorite Napheesa Collier due to a sprained ankle. Collier is set to miss two weeks, but the Storm failed to get the win.

youtube-cover

Nneka Ogwumike finished with 23 points, while Erica Wheeler had 19 points in the Storm's 91-87 loss. Skylar Diggins only had 11 points and seven assists, with Courtney Williams leading the way for Minnesota, putting up 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications