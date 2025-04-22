WATCH: Shyanne Sellers and her fiancée Faith Masonius burst into tears in new footage from romantic proposal

When the 2025 WNBA season tips off, Shyanne Sellers will be playing for the all-new Golden State Valkyries after being drafted with the 17th overall pick in this year's draft.

As it turns out, being drafted and beginning her WNBA career isn't the only reason Sellers has to celebrate. Earlier this month, she and former NCAA standout Faith Masonius announced that they were engaged, surprising fans with an engagement photo where Masonius showed off her engagement ring.

Now, several weeks removed from the big moment, Masonius and Sellers - who spent time playing together at Maryland before Masonius transferred to Seton Hall for the 2024-25 NCAA season - have given fans an all-new look at their big moment.

In a co-authored post on Instagram on Tuesday, the two shared footage from videographer Quis Makale - who had recorded the proposal - complete with candles, rose petals, and balloons.

From the looks of things, Masonius was in shock by the moment as Shyanne Sellers got down on one knee and popped the big question.

Masonius earned weekly honors during the NCAA season but was not selected in the WNBA draft. While her future is uncertain, she is expected to play basketball overseas as she pursues her professional career.

Looking at the season ahead for Shyanne Sellers and the Golden State Valkyries after the rookie's big engagement announcement

While Shyanne Sellers's big engagement announcement got the WNBA world excited for Faith Masonius and her, the WNBA community is focused on the season ahead.

After announcing that the league would expand to include the Golden State Valkyries, the team wound up selecting Sellers in the second round. The move strengthens their roster with three-time First-Team All-Big Ten guard Sellers and reunites her with former Maryland teammate Chloe Bibby, who joined the Valkyries in February following the league's expansion to Golden State.

The team - which features experienced guard Tiffany Hayes, promising talents in Kate Martin, Veronica Burton and Maryland duo of Bibby and Sellers - could have an intriguing season ahead if coach Natalie Nakase manages their playing time.

The Golden State Valkyries play two preseason games - LA Sparks (May 6) and Phoenix Mercury (May 11) - before hosting the Sparks in their first game of the 2025 WNBA season on May 16.

