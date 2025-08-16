"Watch her win ROTY unanimously" - WNBA fans react to WNBA allegedly attempting Caitlin Clark erasure with incorrect Paige Bueckers statline

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers honed in on another historic number heading into Friday’s game against the LA Sparks. The rookie had 141 assists, two shy of overtaking Odyssey Sims’ franchise record, set when the team was known as the Tulsa Shock. Midway through the first quarter, Bueckers accomplished the feat with a bounce pass to a cutting Myisha Hines-Allen.While the play-by-play announcers correctly called the milestone, the WNBA’s graph got it wrong. Instead of 143, the caption said “481 assists,” prompting fans to call out the mistake.“Oh, they’re definitely trying to replace CC…..watch her win ROY unanimously….”Yankees Girl 1776 🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 @LizLemon5759LINKOh, they’re definitely trying to replace CC…..watch her win ROY unanimously….One fan said:Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKWNBA making fake assist history to push Paige over Caitlin. Nasty work.Another added:$0.02timmy @0x002timmyLINKThey are supporting the new current thingOne fan wrote:Monarch☘️Dafey @MonarchDafeyLINKYo wtf 146 and they're jacking her stats up...A fan said:Mí Amoore 🪄🐴 @DirtyDirkMFFLLINKCaitlin Clark played for the Wings???Caitlin Clark owns the record for most assists in a season, which she tallied during her rookie campaign in 2024. The Indiana Fever superstar handed out 337 dimes to break the 316 Alyssa Thomas had set in 2023. Thomas also broke her old mark last season with 317, but fell way short of the new record set by Clark.Clark ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award by a landslide, falling one vote shy of a unanimous verdict. Many consider Bueckers to be on the same trajectory as last year's No. 1 pick.Paige Bueckers has 146 assists after the game against the Sparks. She has 10 games left to try to overtake Clark for the WNBA single-season record. The rookie, averaging 5.4 assists per game, must average 19.1 apg to unseat the record holder.Paige Bueckers missed potential game-winning 3-pointer against LA SparksThe Dallas Wings trailed the LA Sparks 80-68 entering the fourth quarter. Kelsey Plum’s floater made it 97-91 before Paige Bueckers and JJ Quinerly scored the next five points.The Wings intentionally fouled Plum with 12.3 seconds left to have a chance of tying or winning the game. Surprisingly, the Sparks All-Star guard missed both free throws, which led to a jump ball between Plum and Maddy Siegrist.The Sparks won possession, but Plum lost the ball, paving the way for a potential Paige Bueckers game-winning shot. However, the 27-foot heave fell short, allowing the Sparks to escape with a 97-96 win.