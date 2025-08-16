  • home icon
  "Watch her win ROTY unanimously" - WNBA fans react to WNBA allegedly attempting Caitlin Clark erasure with incorrect Paige Bueckers statline

"Watch her win ROTY unanimously" - WNBA fans react to WNBA allegedly attempting Caitlin Clark erasure with incorrect Paige Bueckers statline

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:08 GMT
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings - Source: Imagn
"Watch her win ROTY unanimously" - WNBA fans react to WNBA allegedly attempting Caitlin Clark erasure with incorrect Paige Bueckers statline. [photo: Imagn]

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers honed in on another historic number heading into Friday’s game against the LA Sparks. The rookie had 141 assists, two shy of overtaking Odyssey Sims’ franchise record, set when the team was known as the Tulsa Shock. Midway through the first quarter, Bueckers accomplished the feat with a bounce pass to a cutting Myisha Hines-Allen.

While the play-by-play announcers correctly called the milestone, the WNBA’s graph got it wrong. Instead of 143, the caption said “481 assists,” prompting fans to call out the mistake.

"Oh, they're definitely trying to replace CC…..watch her win ROY unanimously…."
One fan said:

Another added:

One fan wrote:

A fan said:

Caitlin Clark owns the record for most assists in a season, which she tallied during her rookie campaign in 2024. The Indiana Fever superstar handed out 337 dimes to break the 316 Alyssa Thomas had set in 2023. Thomas also broke her old mark last season with 317, but fell way short of the new record set by Clark.

Clark ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award by a landslide, falling one vote shy of a unanimous verdict. Many consider Bueckers to be on the same trajectory as last year's No. 1 pick.

Paige Bueckers has 146 assists after the game against the Sparks. She has 10 games left to try to overtake Clark for the WNBA single-season record. The rookie, averaging 5.4 assists per game, must average 19.1 apg to unseat the record holder.

Paige Bueckers missed potential game-winning 3-pointer against LA Sparks

The Dallas Wings trailed the LA Sparks 80-68 entering the fourth quarter. Kelsey Plum’s floater made it 97-91 before Paige Bueckers and JJ Quinerly scored the next five points.

The Wings intentionally fouled Plum with 12.3 seconds left to have a chance of tying or winning the game. Surprisingly, the Sparks All-Star guard missed both free throws, which led to a jump ball between Plum and Maddy Siegrist.

The Sparks won possession, but Plum lost the ball, paving the way for a potential Paige Bueckers game-winning shot. However, the 27-foot heave fell short, allowing the Sparks to escape with a 97-96 win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

