"We have to be careful" - Kelsey Plum cautions WNBA all-stars for not playing hard in marquee game

The WNBA All-Star game, like its male counterpart, has become a celebrated event in the basketball calendar. However, Kelsey Plum cautioned fellow All-Stars about not playing hard in the marquee game during an interview on Thursday.

During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Plum discussed various subjects with host Matt Barnes, including the 2025 All-Star weekend. The guard was questioned on the energy during the game this season and offered her thoughts:

"You know, it was cool. I think we have to be careful, though, because I know the NBA takes a lot of heat for not playing hard in the All-Star game. And so, like, we had a lot of fun, but there was definitely a lack of defense. So we're getting to that point where we're going to have to figure that out too." (20:44 onwards)

Plum expressed her love for Indianapolis for hosting this season's All-Star event.

"But no, it was a lot of fun. Indy is, I mean, basketball heaven, right? So I mean, we had an amazing time," she remarked.

Plum’s warning came after the All-Star Game ended in a 151-131 win for Team Collier, with plenty of scoring but little defensive effort. The NBA All-Star Game has faced similar criticism in recent years, and Plum reminded her fellow All-Stars not to lose sight of competitiveness.

The WNBA All-Star Game has seen major revamps in the last few seasons, including its overall purse for the individual tournaments. In 2024, insurance company Aflac provided the players' union $55,000 to raise the bonuses and extended its partnership this year, taking the total to $115,000 (3-point contest - $60,000, Skills Challenge - $55,000).

Kelsey Plum shares her thoughts on reshaping the All-Star Game with the help of Netflix

The WNBA has taken big steps forward in recent seasons, with expansion teams and major TV deals marking its growth. But for LA Sparks star Kelsey Plum, there’s still room to elevate the All-Star Game, and she thinks Netflix could be the key to making that happen.

"Since Netflix is here, I was thinking you know, the game sponsored by Netflix. Million dollar pot," Plum said (21:32 towards). "I went small with the million dollar pot. Maybe you do $5 million pot split it 12 ways for the winning roster and I guarantee people picking up full-court."

Plum made her fourth WNBA All-Star appearance this year and helped Team Collier beat Team Clark during the weekend.

