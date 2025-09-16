"We didn’t have to choose sides": Alex Bazzell reacts as old episode from Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson's podcast amid MVP battle resurfaces

CEO of Unrivaled Basketball, Alex Bazzell, went on social media to express his thoughts on Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson. Collier and Wilson are the two leaders in the 2025 WNBA MVP race. The Minnesota Lynx star is holding the lead while the Las Vegas Aces' reigning MVP is in second place.In what now seems to be a rivalry between the two, there was a point in time in their careers when Collier and Wilson shared a podcast together. An old clip of the &quot;Tea with A &amp; Phee&quot; podcast from three years ago resurfaced on X. Bazzell reposted the video and expressed how it was simpler times when fans didn't have to choose between the two stars.&quot;I miss the days of Tea with A &amp; Phee when we didn’t have to choose sides, we should all try and enjoy the GREATNESS we’re watching from BOTH….also there’s a statute of limitations of fines correct? 😂,&quot; Bazzell wrote.Looking at the odds, Napheesa Collier still seems to be the favorite to win her first MVP award. However, A'ja Wilson isn't too far behind and could still turn things around before September 21.Napheesa Collier and A'ja Wilson battle for WNBA MVP awardLooking at the WNBA odds, Napheesa Collier has an advantage with -325 odds. Trailing behind her is A'ja Wilson, who has +450 odds of winning the MVP award this season. While these numbers are mostly accurate, there are factors we need to look at to identify who's deserving between the two.In Collier's case, it makes sense for her to win the award, considering that she's the best player on the best team in the league. The Minnesota Lynx have proven to be a dominant force this season, with Collier leading the charge. The Lynx star averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in the regular season. However, she missed several games down the stretch, which allowed Wilson to catch up to her.Looking at A'ja Wilson's case, she has better individual stats compared to Napheesa Collier. In the regular season, Wilson averaged 23.4 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.3 bpg and 1.6 spg. Her dominant efforts also led the Las Vegas Aces to secure the second seed in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. With that in mind, it's still anybody's ball game on who could win this year's MVP award. It'll come down to who'll perform best throughout their remaining games before September 21.