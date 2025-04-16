“We got lot of unconditional love for each other”: Paige Bueckers touched by Azzi Fudd’s heartfelt message

Paige Bueckers has officially stepped foot into the pro-scene after getting drafted as the first pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. Unsurprisingly, the Dallas Wings selected the UConn Huskies star without any hesitation.

Ad

Since getting drafted, Bueckers has received messages from several people congratulating her and wishing her luck. However, Azzi Fudd's message stood out as the UConn star revealed she shared unconditional love for her teammate.

"Me and Azzi have a great relationship. We got a lot of unconditional love for each other. So for her to be here to celebrate with me, it means everything," Bueckers said.

Ad

Trending

On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings shared a video featuring Paige Bueckers listening to Fudd's video message on a cellphone. The number one pick's former teammate congratulated Bueckers and thanked her for inspiring her.

"Paige, congratulations, I am so so proud of you," Fudd said. "This team is so lucky to have you and I can't wait to see what incredible things you continue to do in the W... You're someone that I look up to... You know I'll always be your number one fan."

Ad

Ad

Fudd and Paige Bueckers played together for four years on the Huskies team. They both delivered great performances, helping the Huskies end their trophy drought and win the National Championship this season.

Coach Chris Koclanes reveals Paige Bueckers' role on the Dallas Wings roster

Dallas Wings coach Chris Koclanes revealed his initial thoughts on Paige Bueckers' role on the Wings squad. The Dallas-based team is well employed in the guard unit with one of the league's best scorers - Arike Ogunbowale - filling in the position.

Ad

On Monday night, Koclanes talked with ESPN and shared his thoughts on the role he expects Bueckers to play.

"I think what makes her special is she can fill the gap, and she can fill whatever gap," Koclanes said. "We can put her on the ball, we can put her off the ball, and she'll be just as good, just as efficient, just as effective, and, most importantly, just as willing. And I think that speaks to her unselfishness. I'm excited as a coach to be able to talk to her and find out what works."

The Wings begin their season on May 16 with a season opener against last season's finalists, the Minnesota Lynx. The fans can only wait to see how the Wings utilize the former Huskies star guard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More