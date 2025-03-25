A'ja Wilson is the undisputed best player in the WNBA right now. As such, her well-earned celebrity status most likely grants her superstar treatment wherever she goes.

That must be especially true in Las Vegas. The Aces star is arguably the most prominent athlete in Sin City right now.

Unfortunately, it seems like her brother, Renaldo Wilson, can't say the same. In a recent post on Instagram, Wilson ranted about how he and other DJs don't get the respect they deserve in parties and venues:

"Ok so tell me if I'm tripping or not... As a DJ or host, why is it that everyone else at the party gets treated better than we do... We gotta call for a waitress or hookah girl, pay full price for drinks and food, damn can we at least get a bar tab?1?1 And get blamed for an altercation. No disrespect be we should be waited on hand & foot, be if i was to urn this music off right now it would be an issue. And no this is no pun to any specific venue just generally speaking but y'all know who y'all are lol," he wrote.

He later urged venues and producers to take better care of him and his colleague, adding that he was being facetious about the hand and foot part.

Wilson has several radio shows and has also starred in season 1 of Peacock's Queens Court.

A'Ja Wilson and the Aces will be under a lot of pressure next season

As expected, the Aces will continue to be one of the main attractions in women's basketball in 2025.

The league just unveiled its schedule, and the Vegas-based team will have the second-most nationally televised games at 33. They trail only the Indiana Fever (41) and will have one more than the defending WNBA champions, the New York Liberty.

The Aces lost one of their key core pieces in the Kelsey Plum trade, but adding a serviceable veteran like Jewell Lloyd should help soften the blow.

With their core of Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray, they should be back in the fold as a championship contender next season.

