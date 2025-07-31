"We are so handcuffed" - Napheesa Collier blames NBA ties for 'wasted' CBA talks with WNBA

Napheesa Collier voiced her frustration over the slow progress in CBA negotiations with the league, attributing it to the WNBA's connections with the NBA. She shared this during her appearance on the latest episode of Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe's "A Touch More" podcast.

When asked about the provisions players want to change in the new CBA, Collier said:

"I'm not sure what we're trying to change. The problem is we're so handcuffed. The NBA owns like 40% to 50% of the WNBA. And that's where it's so hard to compare because they're like, you know, well, we get the players this much.

"But we, on our side, we automatically have to take 40% off to give to the NBA before we see any money. So, it's kind of hard to even do the comparison with them because they're honestly just like working with, we have different rules. Like, we are working with a different set of rules. So, it's kind of hard."

Napheesa Collier's comments come after the recent deadlock in negotiations between the WNBA and the players' association over salary demands. During the 2025 All-Star game in Indianapolis, WNBA stars even publicly called out the league by wearing "Pay Us What You Owe Us" shirts.

Napheesa Collier sheds light on next steps in CBA talks

During the same interview, soccer legend Megan Rapinoe asked Napheesa Collier about what's next in negotiations on the new CBA and what fans can expect. Responding to her, the Minnesota Lynx player said:

"So yeah, we have a meeting this week or next week with the league. You know, our (players' association) is meeting with them. I think just taking what we had from All-Star, we're not going to have an opportunity to get all the players like that together again... So I think that helped to expedite things.

"We see where people are at. We got a good groundwork of like what our threshold is for things, and we're going to take that. So I think they meet with them, like I said, this week or next week."

It will be interesting to see if a mutually beneficial agreement can be struck and the current impasse eventually resolved.

