"We just another record sale": Serena Williams' husband fired up as Angel Reese joins high-roller club with historic feat

Angel Reese is hitting it big on and off the court. Her Panini Instant WNBA Immaculate Collection Logowoman Autograph card sold for a record $30,000 in an Alt Auction.The card became Reese’s most expensive sale of all time. Her previous card, for her Contenders Rookie Ticket Auto, recorded $8,500. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSerena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the report on Monday. He reposted the report on his Instagram Story with the following reaction:“We just another record sale”Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian reacted to Angel Reese’s record card auction sale/Instagram @alexisohanianThe trading card market for WNBA and women’s basketball stars, particularly Caitlin Clark, Reese and Paige Bueckers, has surged dramatically with PSA grading volume up by 62% over the past year. From January to August 2024, PSA graded over 2,200 Reese cards, making her the fourth-most graded women’s basketball player, behind Clark, Bueckers and JuJu Watkins.While Reese cards are highly collectible, they currently lag behind Clark in valuation and collector demand. Collectors are attracted to Reese’s college and WNBA profile, but premium values (especially 1/1 autos) remain significantly lower than Clark’s top-tier auctions.Angel Reese signed a multi-year deal with Panini AmericaAngel Reese has become one of the popular faces in the women’s game. That has been evident in the commercial deals.One of the deals involved a signed, exclusive trading card and memorabilia partnership with Panini America. Panini announced her multi-year partnership on April 10, 2024, with signed trading cards, memorabilia, and unique instant-release cards.“Angel is an outstanding talent and an electric player, and we are excited to welcome her to the Panini family as an exclusive athlete,” Jason Howarth, Panini America’s senior vice president of marketing and athlete relations, said in a statement.Reese has also secured deals with Reebok, McDonald's (Reese's Pieces), Beats by Dre, Wingstop and Xfinity. This has boosted her off-court earnings into the high six-figure range, and despite her modest league salary, she has purchased her own home and successfully paid off her mother's mortgage.