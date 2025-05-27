"We just played like s**t"- A'ja Wilson delivers blunt take on Aces' sluggish start to the season

Coming off a season where they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a 2-2 start in their 2025 campaign. With her team currently in the bottom half of the West, Wilson — the reigning WNBA MVP — gave her candid assessment of the Aces' performance thus far.

At a recent media availability, Wilson commented on the team's first two losses of the season.

"Honestly, we just gotta be better," she told reporters at the Aces' practice facility. "We looked bad, and that wasn't us...that's pretty much all I've seen in the past two games. We just played like s**t."

The Aces' first loss came during their season opener when they were outplayed by the defending champions New York Liberty. After the Liberty players received their championship rings at Barclays Center, they proceeded to limit the Aces to 34.1% shooting from the field en route to a 92-78 victory.

After a decisive 87-62 win over the Connecticut Sun, Las Vegas ran into a tough Washington Mystics squad that led by nine after three quarters. The Aces had to claw back in the final 10 minutes to pull off the 75-72 win. Wilson and her teammates managed to do this despite shooting just 24.2% from deep and losing the rebounding battle 36-32.

This past Sunday, the Aces suffered their worst loss of the season thus far when they were blown out by the Seattle Storm 102-82. In addition to getting outrebounded once again (34-25, to be exact), Las Vegas allowed Seattle to shoot 50.0% from three-point territory while making only 36.0% of their own outside shots.

The basketball savant that she is, Wilson can see the areas for improvement clear as day. The team will need to figure things out promptly in order to get win no. 3 against the LA Sparks on Friday.

A'ja Wilson on playing against former teammate Kelsey Plum in Aces' next game: "I'm excited to have KP back in the house"

On a lighter note, Wilson was also asked about competing against former Aces star Kelsey Plum when the Sparks pull up to the Michelob ULTRA Arena later this week.

"I'm excited to have KP back in the house," the three-time MVP replied. "I know we're gonna show her a lot of love. She won us two championships here."

Based on Wilson's words, the Aces organization will likely present a video tribute for their former court general Plum before the game on Friday. When the game begins, of course, friendship will be set aside as both Wilson and Plum look to secure a third win for their respective ball clubs.

