"We don't like each other": Candace Parker calls to normalize tension among women with blunt Geno Auriemma statement 

During her collegiate days, Candace Parker’s Tennessee had a heated rivalry with Connecticut, coached by Geno Auriemma. The feud has been on for years, as Parker has expressed her dislike for the legendary women’s basketball coach.

Ad

In an interview with Complex Magazine, she answered a question about her rivalry with Auriemma. Parker explained that it should be normalized to dislike others and carry on with the disapproval.

"No. It's not beef. It's just we don't like each other," she said on Auriemma. "We have to be in a place where people understand and respect that, right? Like, there's so many men out there that don't like each other.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Parker believed that it should be okay to dislike each other, citing numerous sports legends such as Tom Brady and football coach Bill Belichick.

“It's so okay in society for people to not like each other. It's so okay for people to come on social media and talk junk if you're a man. Like, it's fine, we don't like each other,” she said.

Ad

“I grew up in an era where, if you wronged my brother, I didn't like you. It's just like that. Pat [Summitt] did not mess with Geno. So therefore, I didn't mess with him. It was a rivalry…The best feeling is knowing you don't like each other. There's no beef, because we moved past it," Parker added.

Ad

Pat Summitt was Parker’s coach during her career in Tennessee, where their feud with Auriemma started.

In 2016, their beef boiled over in the national team as Parker, who was in her prime, was not selected for Team USA for that year’s Olympic Games. Auriemma coached the team to the gold medal that year.

Parker cites former coach’s hatred of Auriemma in longtime feud

Candace Parker has been a loyal follower of former coach Pat Summitt. The late Tennessee coach did not like Geno Auriemma during their time as rival coaches, which resulted in Parker’s similar hatred of the UConn coach.

Ad

Talking to CNBC Television, Parker said her former coach’s feud with Auriemma was the genesis of her long-standing beef with Auriemma.

“Patt did not like Geno. So I did not like Geno. That’s all it was,” she said. (From 0:47).

Despite their feud, the two remained stars in the sport as Parker continues to be a talking head for the WNBA, while Auriemma remains a championship-caliber coach at UConn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More