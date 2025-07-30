"We'll be getting some tweets about that": John Kruk trolls Angel Reese on-air about rebounding misses

  • home icon
By Peter Okereke
Published Jul 30, 2025 12:14 GMT
Angel Reese found herself the subject of an unexpected jab during the broadcast of Tuesday night's MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox. Phillies announcer John Kruk made a subtle criticism of the WNBA star.

It came as Kruk's co-host, Tom McCarthy, wished happy birthday to the wife of his former high school basketball teammate Bob Wyskowski's wife. McCarthy revealed how Wyskowski used to clean up many of his missed shots back in the day.

At that moment, John Kruk seized the opportunity to throw some shade at Reese.

"You know, I don't want to say anything, but there's someone here in Chicago that does that a lot.," Kruk said.
"That is true," McCarthy replied.

Kruk then went full throttle on the WNBA star's gameplay while acknowledging the reactions his statements would bring:

"Well, she gets her points. She gets her rebounds, too. ... Ah, we'll be getting some tweets about that, I'm sure."
Kruk's latest statements follow the growing number of criticisms directed at Angel Reese over her rebounding play. Although the Chicago Sky player has established herself as one of the best rebounders in the league, she has still been accused of deliberately stat-padding by grabbing rebounds from her own missed shots.

Angel Reese extended her double-double streak in her injury return

After being sidelined for the past two games due to a back injury, Angel Reese returned to the court against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Before the game, she was the league leader in rebounds per game (12.5) and the only player averaging double-digits in that area.

Although the Chicago Sky eventually lost 103-86 to the Mystics, making it six consecutive losses this season, Reese extended her impressive double-double streak. She scored 22 points and made 13 rebounds, taking her current streak to 11 straight games.

Even though she continues to receive criticism for her offensive output, Reese is still a formidable player on the court, especially when fully healthy. This season, she is also averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, while shooting 44.4% from the floor.

