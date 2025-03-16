"We need these to get us locked in" - Angel Reese pumps up Rose BC's squad with Beats by Dre giveaway before Unrivaled semis

Angel Reese and the No. 2 seed Rose BC will start their Unrivaled playoff run on Sunday as they face the No. 3 seed Laces BC. The Rose BC has been impressive throughout the season, winning eight of their 14 games to finish just behind the top-seed Lunar Owls in the standings.

Ahead of their playoff game, Reese hyped up her team as she gave them special Beats by Dre gifts. The package included a new Powerbeats Pro 2 for each team member: Brittney Sykes, Azura Stevens, Kahleah Cooper, Lexie Hull and Chelsea Gray, as seen in Reese’s Instagram story.

“Shoutout to @BeatsbyDre for allowing me to bless my teammates with the new Powerbeats Pro 2! Tonight we have a big game so of course we need these to get us locked in,” Reese wrote on her IG story.

“Every petal is needed to make a Rose,” she added.

Angel Reese's IG story

The package also had a message for each one on the Rose squad, as the brand thanked them for being part of the Unrivaled season.

“Being part of history with you all has been such an incredible experience!,” Beats by Dre wrote. “Hope you enjoy the new Powerbeats Pro 2 as a small token of my love and appreciation for my Roses.”

Angel Reese's IG story

Reese has been an endorser of Beats by Dre since last year, bringing the brand not just to the WNBA but also to Unrivaled. It is one of the several brands Reese is part of, which includes Airbnb, Amazon, Bose, JanSport, Tampax, Playstation, SI Swimsuit, Starry and Zoa Energy.

Angel Reese set to miss Unrivaled semifinals

Angel Reese will miss Rose’s Unrivaled semifinals matchup against the Laces after injuring her left wrist late in the regular season. It was the same wrist that she injured in the final month of the 2024 WNBA season for the Chicago Sky, causing her to miss its final stretch.

Rose will miss her production, which accounts for 13.3 points, on top of a league-leading 12.1 rebounds per game.

Rose has been expected to put on the biggest challenge for the top-seed Lunar Owls if they reach the finals after dealing them their only loss this season. But with Reese’s injury, that expectation may have been tarnished.

Aside from Reese, the team is also set to miss Kahleah Cooper in the crucial semifinal game due to a right leg injury.

Without Reese and Cooper, Rose has to lean heavily on Chelsea Gray, who averaged a team-high 21.4 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes also need big performances to make up for the two injury losses.

