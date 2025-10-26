"We Need The Trash Talking Footage" - WNBA Fans Thrilled as Paige Bueckers Reunites with Geno Auriemma as Wings Star Joins UConn's Practice Squad

University of Connecticut legend and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers visited the Huskies' training on Friday to join the team's practice squad. Bueckers' return to her alma mater also meant that she reunited with his longtime head coach Geno Auriemma. The UConn women's basketball team posted snaps from Bueckers' practice appearance, where she was seen wearing a red jersey as part of the team's practice squad. &quot;Tried out a new practice player today,&quot; the team wrote on social media. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWNBA fans were ecstatic upon seeing Bueckers join the Huskies practice as they hoped to see footage from the scrimmages with the Dallas Wings superstar, who is a known trash talker on the court. IG commentIG commentIG commentOn X, fans hoped she provided solid competition for the current Huskies team as they get ready to defend the 2025 national championship. Bernice Hall @LibsladyLINK@UConnWBB @paigebueckers1 Hopefully she provided some good competition...😉btrotta @btrottaLINK@UConnWBB @paigebueckers1 Maybe some day she can make the big team.cheddar 🧀 @cheddar_pb5LINK@UConnWBB @paigebueckers1 One of the boisBueckers is coming off a successful rookie season with the Wings, where she led the team in points, assists, steals, and blocks. She finished the season with averages of 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game to win the Rookie of the Year honors. Before coming to the WNBA, Bueckers led UConn to the 2025 national championship. A few months later, she was picked first overall by the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft. UConn is expected to be bannered by Azzi Fudd, Buecker's girlfriend, for the upcoming season. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers reflects on her time with the University of ConnecticutPaige Bueckers' time with the UConn Huskies gave her the foundation to be one of the best women's basketball players today. In her interview with ESPN last year, she reflected on her time with the team and how the national championship was the perfect cherry on top before going to the WNBA. &quot;It's destiny, and obviously I have a great faith, so I believe God planned it perfectly in the way that it went out,&quot; Bueckers said on her final year with UConn. &quot;It's a great last showing of the great team basketball that we've been playing all season.&quot;&quot;You recognize the things that you've overcome to get to this point, and you feel like it's all been worth it...Just an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everything that's happened through the ups and downs. I wouldn't trade it for the world. And to be rewarded with something like this, you can't really even put it into words.&quot;Bueckers is expected to be the cornerstone of the Wings for the foreseeable future. For now, Bueckers is poise to play offseason basketball with the Unrivaled league next year.