"We need a Violet x Ellie collab": WNBA fans react as Valkyries reveal their official team mascot 'Violet'

The Golden State Valkyries introduced their mascot, Violet the Raven, at halftime on Monday against the Connecticut Sun. After players cleared the court, the home team brought in a large egg at center court for its mascot to come out. Nicknamed “Vi,” she became an instant crowd favorite.Fans promptly reacted to Violet’s introduction to the basketball world:“We need a Violet x Ellie collab.”Sara Jane Gamelli @SaraJGamelliLINKWe need a Violet x Ellie collabOne fan said:mx @themxxoxoLINKYou can tell she lowkey wanted Ellie’s nachosAnother fan added:FREE ANGEL🤟🏾 @Sonyeondan714LINKEllie got sons? WowOne more fan continued:LLNYRN @LLNYRNLINKSorry. As much as I've raved about The Valkyries' brilliant Marketing/Promotional Campaigns, WE still have The BEST Mascot here in NYC's @BigEllieLiberty Violet Ain't Toppin' The Elephussy!🤣🤣🤣Another fan reacted:mixster datacatte bsky 🐦‍🔥🇮🇳🏳️‍⚧️|🇵🇸🇺🇦 @DatacattePHXLINKMaybe you and @PhoenixMercury’s Scorch can make a new friendship? He can be a mentor for you on the mascot businessGolden State took its time before introducing Violet the Raven as its mascot. Two years ago, the WNBA announced the Joe Lacob and Peter Guber-owned franchise as the expansion team that would debut in 2025. Still, the Valkyries remained the only team without a mascot roughly three months into the season.On Monday, the Valkyries finally have a glamorous representative, who could give the New York Liberty’s Ellie, the beloved elephant, a run for her money. Already, fans are clamoring for a collaborative work between the two.The expansion team will get its final crack at the defending champs in early September in the Bay Area. If Ellie travels with her team, WNBA fans will get their first look at the two mascots on the same floor simultaneously.Violet the Raven debuts with victory for Golden State ValkyriesFor weeks, the Golden State Valkyries teased the WNBA with the unveiling of their mascot. The unveiling of Violet the Raven could not have come at a more appropriate time for the team. Golden State struggled in the first half against the slumping Connecticut Sun, making Vi’s arrival a spark the players and the fans needed.Despite Tiffany Hayes’ blistering second quarter, the home team barely managed to stay ahead of the Sun. The mascot’s introduction injected energy into a team badly in need of a boost.With Violet the Raven engaging the fans, Golden State steadily began to pull away from the visitors. The infectious all-out hustle that has become a trademark of the team showed up in the final 10 minutes.Golden State's defense allowed Iliana Rupert, Cecilia Zandalisini and Kate Martinto lead a 3-point barrage that ignited the fans. Martin’s 3-pointer with 4:39 to go pushed the lead to 69-50. Vi triumphantly strutted on the court following every Sun timeout.