"We PTSO all the time": DiJonai Carrington keeps it light on playing alongside her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith at Dallas

DiJonai Carrington and girlfriend, NaLyssa Smith, will be teammates for the 2025 WNBA season with the Dallas Wings. The two have been a part of a four-team trade in the offseason, bringing them to the Wings as they try to bolster their roster following a disappointing campaign in which they only won nine games.

Ad

In their introductory press conference on Wednesday, Carrington had a light answer when asked about her feelings with NaLyssa Smith as one of her teammates in the upcoming 2025 season.

“I mean, you know, we PTSO ( TikTok slang: 'Put that sh*t on') all the time, so it is what it is,” Carrington said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

DiJonai Carrington and Smith started dating during their days at Baylor University during the 2020-2021 season, a year before Carrington was drafted in the WNBA. Smith then entered the league in 2022 as the second overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

Carrington’s Connecticut Sun and Smith’s Fever faced off in last year’s first-round playoffs, which saw the Sun sweep the opposition in two games.

In the coming season, the two are expected to backstop the Wings’ core of Arike Ogunbowale and expected No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers to lift the team back to the postseason.

Ad

DiJonai Carrington reflects on departure from the Connecticut Sun to join the Dallas Wings

DiJonai Carrington was with the Connecticut Sun since her rookie season in 2021. After playing limited minutes with the team in her first two seasons, Carrington carved a two-way role for the Sun, resulting in her breakthrough year in 2024.

After she was let go from the team, the then-restricted agent opened up about her departure from the Sun and what moving to the Wings means for her career.

Ad

"I was a restricted free agent, so I wasn't in complete control. But the cards fell how they did, and God got a plan. And I know that this is where I'm supposed to be. So, I mean, we're all here. ... Everything is meant to be how it is. So, I'm just excited," she said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Sun lost their entire starting lineup in free agency during the offseason and is expected to be in rebuilding mode in the coming season.

Meanwhile, the Wings are seen to be on the rise after their offseason acquisitions and the expected top pick, Paige Bueckers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback