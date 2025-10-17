"We're both dyslexic": Jewell Lloyd describes A'ja Wilson's role in latest shoe line with Nike amid battle with learning disability

Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Lloyd is set to receive a brand new player-exclusive sneakers from Nike. The three-time WNBA champion will wear A'ja Wilson's A'One Sneakers, with her pair set to feature a design highlighting her battle with a learning disability.During an appearance on NBA TV's &quot;The Association&quot; on Thursday, Lloyd opened up about her struggles with dyslexia. She also revealed how Wilson shared the same disability and discussed her role in launching the latest shoe.&quot;The similarities that A'ja and I have. We're both dyslexic and bond over that. We laugh and talk about it during our huddles, at times, we are trying to figure out what to do, and I know I could rely on her. So having an opportunity to create a story, of a show and how we see things differently,&quot; Llolyd expressed.While talking about her latest sneakers, Lloyd opened up about the design process and how she found ways to weave her disability into the creative details.&quot;On the shoe, the words and the numbers are flipped, it is how I read and so I think it is always important to share your story and use art to do that,&quot; Lloyd continued.The special edition features a green colorway with black accents and has digital-inspired graphics on the top, which show numbers and letters in reverse. This pattern represents a strong message while incorporating the difficulties faced by both Lloyd and Wilson.However, this isn't the first time Lloyd has used her player-exclusive sneakers to send a strong message. Her previous shoe from Nike, the GT Cut 3, featured a design from her friend Justice, who faces challenges with Autism.Jewell Lloyd breaks down the inspiration behind her custom A’One player exclusives with A’ja WilsonAfter forming a great bond on the court and leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA crown, A'ja Wilson and Jewell Lloyd have extended their partnership beyond the court. The duo teamed up to drop a new player-exclusive sneaker, which features a design highlighting their struggles with dyslexia.During an on-court interview on Sunday, Lloyd offered a breakdown on the inspiration behind the custom A'One's.&quot;Yeah. A'ja allowed me to do a PE. I found words that have meaning to me and for A. Since we're both dyslexic, I flipped some of the words. Just how we see the words differently from our point of view. But yeah, it's really cool (that) I got a chance to be creative in a different light,&quot; Lloyd expressed.Despite its significant meaning, reports indicate that Lloyd's player exclusives are unlikely to see a public release.