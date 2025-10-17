  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "We're both dyslexic": Jewell Lloyd describes A'ja Wilson's role in latest shoe line with Nike amid battle with learning disability

"We're both dyslexic": Jewell Lloyd describes A'ja Wilson's role in latest shoe line with Nike amid battle with learning disability

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Oct 17, 2025 10:09 GMT
&quot;We
"We're both dyslexic": Jewell Lloyd describes A'ja Wilson's role in latest shoe line with Nike amid battle with learning disability (Source: Imagn)

Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Lloyd is set to receive a brand new player-exclusive sneakers from Nike. The three-time WNBA champion will wear A'ja Wilson's A'One Sneakers, with her pair set to feature a design highlighting her battle with a learning disability.

Ad

During an appearance on NBA TV's "The Association" on Thursday, Lloyd opened up about her struggles with dyslexia. She also revealed how Wilson shared the same disability and discussed her role in launching the latest shoe.

"The similarities that A'ja and I have. We're both dyslexic and bond over that. We laugh and talk about it during our huddles, at times, we are trying to figure out what to do, and I know I could rely on her. So having an opportunity to create a story, of a show and how we see things differently," Llolyd expressed.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While talking about her latest sneakers, Lloyd opened up about the design process and how she found ways to weave her disability into the creative details.

"On the shoe, the words and the numbers are flipped, it is how I read and so I think it is always important to share your story and use art to do that," Lloyd continued.
Ad
Ad

The special edition features a green colorway with black accents and has digital-inspired graphics on the top, which show numbers and letters in reverse. This pattern represents a strong message while incorporating the difficulties faced by both Lloyd and Wilson.

However, this isn't the first time Lloyd has used her player-exclusive sneakers to send a strong message. Her previous shoe from Nike, the GT Cut 3, featured a design from her friend Justice, who faces challenges with Autism.

Ad

Jewell Lloyd breaks down the inspiration behind her custom A’One player exclusives with A’ja Wilson

After forming a great bond on the court and leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA crown, A'ja Wilson and Jewell Lloyd have extended their partnership beyond the court. The duo teamed up to drop a new player-exclusive sneaker, which features a design highlighting their struggles with dyslexia.

Ad

During an on-court interview on Sunday, Lloyd offered a breakdown on the inspiration behind the custom A'One's.

"Yeah. A'ja allowed me to do a PE. I found words that have meaning to me and for A. Since we're both dyslexic, I flipped some of the words. Just how we see the words differently from our point of view. But yeah, it's really cool (that) I got a chance to be creative in a different light," Lloyd expressed.

Despite its significant meaning, reports indicate that Lloyd's player exclusives are unlikely to see a public release.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arian Kashyap
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications