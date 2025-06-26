"We're going to continue to prove it": Angel Reese makes All-Star cases for herself and teammate Kamilla Cardoso

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are looking to book their spots in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. However, they will need to make significant strides in order to make the cut.

Reese was outside the top 10 while Cardoso was No. 22 in the first round of fan voting. If they don’t make it through this channel, they will need to be voted in by coaches.

Amid the uncertainty, Reese expressed confidence in her and Cardoso’s worth.

"We’re All-Stars and we’re gonna continue to prove it," Reese said after Tuesday's win against the LA Sparks. "Obviously this is the last week for All-Star voting.

"Kamila she should be an All-Star, it's her first year. She could have got it last year with injury, but she should be this year. I think we've had up and down games obviously, but being consistent and coming out every night. She's been consistent, obviously she's going away, but that doesn't take away from what she's done. Her, me, Ariel [Atkins], we belong."

Angel Reese made the All-Star team in 2024 after finishing fifth in voting. Kamilla Cardoso injured her shoulder in the first few months of the season, costing her the opportunity to earn a selection.

Reese and Cardoso are healthy this year, giving them a good chance for an All-Star appearance. Over her last five games, Reese averaged 13.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

Cardoso, meanwhile, is putting up 12.7 PPG, 6.6 RPG and 1.7 APG this season.

The Chicago Sky duo dominated against the Sparks on Tuesday. Reese ended the game with 18 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Cardoso contributed a career-high 27 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

The win against the Sparks ended a three-game skid and improved the Sky's record to 4-10.

Angel Reese will have a bigger load to carry following Cardoso’s commitment to play for Brazil in the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup.

Angel Reese praises Kamilla Cardoso and takes a dig at LA Sparks

Following Kamilla Cardoso’s performance against the LA Sparks, Angel Reese gave her teammate props on X.

“BIG MILL NOT THE LITTLE,” she wrote.

The outspoken forward could not resist taking a jab at the LA Sparks.

"And [the Sparks] didn't pick her at No. 2. We got lucky."

During the 2024 WNBA draft, the Sparks had the No. 2 pick, which they used to get former Stanford star Cameron Brink. The Chicago Sky took Cardoso with the third pick.

LA also had a chance to get Angel Reese, as it owned the No. 4 pick. However, the team drafted Rickea Jackson.

The Reese-Kardoso partnership has blossomed this season. Following Sky coach Tyler Marsh’s decision to make the former LSU star a point-forward. Reese and Kardoso have been playing well off each other.

Meanwhile, the Brink-Jackson tandem got off to a rough start. Brink has not returned from an ACL injury, which she suffered in June last year.

