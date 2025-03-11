"We're going to get this money" - Napheesa Collier's Lynx and Owls teammate sets her eyes on the big prize as Unrivaled playoffs set to start

Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls rolled to a 92-58 win against Unrivaled co-founder Breanna Stewart and the Mist BC on Monday. The Owls continued their dominating run to close out the regular season with a 33-1 record for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. Collier and Co. will face Vinyl BC, the No. 4 ranked team, for a spot in the championship game.

With $50,000 on the line for each member of the winning team, the Owls know the competition will only become tougher. Courtney Williams, a teammate of Collier in the Unrivaled and the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA, had this to say about the postseason (per ESPN):

"Any time there is money on the line, I think everyone ups the ante. We are going to come in, get after it, and we're going to get this money."

Collier and Williams might be the hungriest on the Lunar Owls roster in the playoffs. The duo lost in the 2024 WNBA Finals to the New York Liberty. They could grab the inaugural Unrivaled championship if they can sustain their impressive run.

Napheesa Collier will likely win the MVP award after filling up the stat sheet in the regular season. She averaged 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. Despite her impressive form, she will need Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams and Shakira Austin to cap off the tournament with a championship.

Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls went 3-0 against Vinyl BC in the regular season

Napheesa Collier and the Lunar Owls went unbeaten in three games against Vinyl BC in the regular season. Still, the No. 1 team should be wary of their opponents, who gave them two tough battles.

In the first Owls-Vinyl meeting this season in late January, Collier and her teammates prevailed 67-57. The Owls entered the fourth quarter with a 55-41 lead before their opponents’ comeback bid failed. Vinyl might have pushed closer if it had taken advantage of the clean looks generated by Rhyne Howard and Arike Ogunbowale.

In the third and final meeting between the two teams, Vinyl held Napheesa Collier to 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting. Skylar Diggins-Smith stepped up to carry the scoring slack by scattering 27 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Courtney Williams, who tallied 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, knows Teresa Weatherspoon’s team will be even more determined to win in the playoffs. The Owls are ready and raring to complete their dominant regular season with an impressive postseason.

