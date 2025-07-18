"We're not gonna stop": Angel Reese sends strong statement after attending eye-opening first CBA meeting

As the WNBA continues to work out a new collective bargaining agreement, Angel Reese is among the group representing the players. Following her first meeting, she opened up on the ongoing negotiations.After opting out of the current deal, the players find themselves in talks with the league on a new CBA. If a new agreement doesn't surface before October 31st, it will result in a lockout.Ahead of All-Star festivities this weekend, Angel Reese spoke with the media about recent CBA talks. She did not hold back on her thoughts regarding the player's efforts to work out a proper agreement with the league.&quot;We are about business,&quot; Reese said. &quot;Basketball and WNBA is all I know. This is the league I love so much, and we're not gonna stop until we get exaclty what we want and yesterday really woke me up to the eyes of we aren't getting what we deserve.&quot; Along with trying to help the players secure a new CBA, Reese is also continuing to blossom into a star in the WNBA. Heading into All-Star weekend, she is averaging career-highs in points (14.0) and assists (3.8) to go along with over 12 rebounds a night. After being named a reserve for the All-Star Game, Reese was drafted to Napheesa Collier's team. Angel Reese links up with three-time MVP at All-Star festivities Before partaking in her first CBA meeting, Angel Reese was one of many notable names in attendance for the &quot;Orange Carpet&quot; to kick off All-Star festivities. While at the event, she was spotted with one of the WNBA's top superstars.On Wednesday night, the WNBA posted a clip of Reese walking the red carpet. She'd end up linking up with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, and the two would end up sharing a good laugh.Angel Reese and Wilson were all smiles then, but come this weekend, they will be competitors. The three-time MVP was also named an All-Star, but was drafted by Caitlin Clark. Wilson headlines Team Clark along with Aces teammate Jackie Young and Sabrina Ionescu. They will end up leading the charge in the game, as Clark decided to remove herself from competition due to injury.Her numbers aren't on par with last season, but Wilson continues to dominate the league for Vegas. This season, she is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.As two frontcourt talents, there is a chance Reese and Wilson could end up matching up with one another during the All-Star Game.