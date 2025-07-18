  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Angel Reese
  • "We're not gonna stop": Angel Reese sends strong statement after attending eye-opening first CBA meeting

"We're not gonna stop": Angel Reese sends strong statement after attending eye-opening first CBA meeting

By Kevin McCormick
Modified Jul 18, 2025 19:04 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Practice Sessions - Source: Getty
Angel Reese sends strong statement after attending eye-opening first CBA meeting (Source: Getty)

As the WNBA continues to work out a new collective bargaining agreement, Angel Reese is among the group representing the players. Following her first meeting, she opened up on the ongoing negotiations.

Ad

After opting out of the current deal, the players find themselves in talks with the league on a new CBA. If a new agreement doesn't surface before October 31st, it will result in a lockout.

Ahead of All-Star festivities this weekend, Angel Reese spoke with the media about recent CBA talks. She did not hold back on her thoughts regarding the player's efforts to work out a proper agreement with the league.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We are about business," Reese said. "Basketball and WNBA is all I know. This is the league I love so much, and we're not gonna stop until we get exaclty what we want and yesterday really woke me up to the eyes of we aren't getting what we deserve."
Ad

Along with trying to help the players secure a new CBA, Reese is also continuing to blossom into a star in the WNBA. Heading into All-Star weekend, she is averaging career-highs in points (14.0) and assists (3.8) to go along with over 12 rebounds a night.

After being named a reserve for the All-Star Game, Reese was drafted to Napheesa Collier's team.

Angel Reese links up with three-time MVP at All-Star festivities

Before partaking in her first CBA meeting, Angel Reese was one of many notable names in attendance for the "Orange Carpet" to kick off All-Star festivities. While at the event, she was spotted with one of the WNBA's top superstars.

Ad

On Wednesday night, the WNBA posted a clip of Reese walking the red carpet. She'd end up linking up with Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, and the two would end up sharing a good laugh.

Ad

Angel Reese and Wilson were all smiles then, but come this weekend, they will be competitors. The three-time MVP was also named an All-Star, but was drafted by Caitlin Clark. Wilson headlines Team Clark along with Aces teammate Jackie Young and Sabrina Ionescu. They will end up leading the charge in the game, as Clark decided to remove herself from competition due to injury.

Her numbers aren't on par with last season, but Wilson continues to dominate the league for Vegas. This season, she is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

As two frontcourt talents, there is a chance Reese and Wilson could end up matching up with one another during the All-Star Game.

About the author
Kevin McCormick

Kevin McCormick

Twitter icon

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kevin McCormick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications