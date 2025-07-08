"We're throwing her in the fire" - A'ja Wilson dubs NaLyssa Smith 'piece to our puzzle' after Aces star's double-double

Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson had nothing but praise for NaLyssa Smith after she dropped a double-double in her second game for the team. Smith was acquired from the Dallas Wings at the end of June to provide the Aces with frontcourt depth.

Speaking to reporters after Las Vegas' 86-68 win on Sunday, Wilson raved about Smith's performance in her first start as an Aces player. The former number two pick finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes. She went 5-for-7 from the field as the team made quick work of the worst team in the league.

"NaLyssa's a very fast learner," Wilson said. "We were throwing her in the fire, we were taking her through a lot of actions, and she's showing every single time. I hope that we can continue to communicate and talk, and she's asking questions, and wanting to learn more, and that's what we love.

The three-time WNBA MVP added:

"When you're able to share and people are receiving it well, you can continue to pour into them and and I hope that we continue to do that for her and let her know how valuable she is to this team. Even though she's new, she’s another piece to our puzzle."

It has been a rough campaign for the Las Vegas Aces, filled with inconsistencies. They have a current record of 9-9, with A'ja Wilson not having an MVP-caliber start to the season. She has found her rhythm, but the team has had ups and downs.

NaLyssa Smith still has the potential to become a star, and playing alongside Wilson could give her a lot of confidence moving forward. She spent the first three seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever before getting acquired by the Dallas Wings this offseason. She only played 18 games for the Wings.

Becky Hammon explains how NaLyssa Smith fits in Las Vegas

Becky Hammon explains how NaLyssa Smith fits in Las Vegas. (Photo: IMAGN)

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon wasn't pleased with her team in their loss to the Indiana Fever last Thursday. The Aces bounced back in a big way, and Hammon liked what she saw from NaLyssa Smith.

The two-time WNBA championship-winning coach explained why Smith fits in perfectly with the Aces. She liked her rebounding, physicality and offensive feel for the game, as per The Next Hoops.

Hammon added that Smith also takes pressure off A'ja Wilson, who the Aces are overly reliant on for everything. They want Wilson to be well-rested and healthy in the most important parts of the season.

