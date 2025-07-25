  • home icon
  • “We spoiled a lot of people”: A’ja Wilson makes honest admission as Aces face reality of falling below .500

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:26 GMT
Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson made an honest admission as the team faces the reality of falling below a .500 record. The Aces were one of the best teams in the league last season, finishing fourth (27-13). They made it to the WNBA semifinals where the New York Liberty eliminated them in four games.

It has been a different story for Wilson and Co. in 2025, with the team sitting in seventh (12-12). Wilson explained on Thursday how the team’s success over the past few years has "spoiled" their fanbase.

"Coming off back-to-back championships, we spoiled a lot of people, our fanbase and just winning and the standard that we play at. You want to get back to that." Wilson said (03:25).
"I wish we could be above .500, but we're not. We got some work to do, but I love it. I love being in the middle of the pack because anything goes, you're still in control of your own destiny."
Despite facing the possibility of a sub .500 season, Wilson remains confident and is willing to bet on her team.

"I think we've done a great job of weathering storms, and just navigating and making sure that we could just get ready at the right time and click at the right time," Wilson said. "I'm going to bet on us every single time."
The 2024 MVP winner is averaging 22.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists through 20 games this season.

A’ja Wilson joins WNBA legend Diana Taurasi after a 20-point outing vs. the Indiana Fever

The Las Vegas Aces have struggled, but A’ja Wilson has been her best self, averaging close to a 20-point double-double this season. She recorded 20 points, six rebounds and three steals in an 80-70 loss vs. the Indiana Fever on Thursday.

While the Aces lost, ending their three-game winning streak, Wilson entered the WNBA history books by tying Diana Taurasi for the most 20-point games through a player’s first eight seasons.

This marked A’ja Wilson’s 150th 20-point performance. With 20 games left in the 2025 season, she will likely surpass Taurasi. Wilson and Co. will return to the court on Friday to face the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. This will be the second Aces-Lynx matchup of the season.

