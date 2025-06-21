"We stink": A'ja Wilson's friend Deloris doesn't hold back on Aces after brutal loss leaves them 2 games below .500

A'ja Wilson’s friend, Michael McManus, reacted following the Las Vegas Aces' 90-83 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday.
McManus wrote on X (formerly called Twitter):
“We stink…”
It was A'ja Wilson’s first game back after missing three in a row due to concussion protocol. The Aces have struggled in her absence, going 1-2. She was solid on her return, finishing with 20 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, shooting 6-for-11.
Jackie Young also had a good outing, recording 22 points, five assists and four rebounds. She went 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from 3-point range, but the Storm’s starters were too much to handle for the Aces.
Nneka Ogwumike recorded 25 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Skylar Diggins finished with 24 points and six assists. Erica Wheeler and Gabby Williams combined to score 35 points.
Following the loss, the Las Vegas Aces are eighth (5-7) in the standings, two games behind a .500 record. They have lost three games in a row, to the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.
A'ja Wilson makes history as Las Vegas Aces fall to the Seattle Storm
The Seattle Storm ruined A'ja Wilson's return. Despite the loss, Wilson put her name in the history books following a 20-point, 14-rebound game.
With that, Wilson has surpassed Sylvia Fowles for the second-most 20-10 games in WNBA history. She only trails Tina Charles, who's first, with 103 such games, while Wilson has 78. At the pace she's going, it shouldn't be long before the Aces star overtakes Charles.
This season, Wilson is averaging 20.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Her numbers have declined in comparison to 2024, but she has still produced at a high level. Unfortunately, the decline in her numbers has directly impacted the Aces' performance.
The Aces return to the court on Sunday to take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena. After losing three in a row, the Aces are in need of some momentum.