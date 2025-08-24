"We've been given short end of the stick" - Tyler Marsh makes scathing remark at officials while breaking down his altercation with referee

Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh was ejected during Saturday’s 94-84 home loss against the Connecticut Sun. During the postgame press conference, he gave his take about the incident, issuing a damning comment at the officials.“It was hard being in the back and not being out there for the team,&quot; Coach Marsh said. &quot;I felt like I was letting them down, other part of me was like, I had to. It’s been egregious all year.”“You guys saw that clear as day and I think that when stuff like that goes uncalled, things happen.… I feel like we’ve been on the short end of the stick all year.”Tyler Marsh, eight minutes into the second quarter, and with the Sky trailing 33–20, charged toward an official in protest of a no-call. He believed it was a clear and illegal contact against Elizabeth Williams in the paint.He was immediately ejected and Chicago assistant coach Tanisha Wright stepped in to lead the team for the remainder of the game.The Sky fell behind 28–13 after the first quarter and trailed by as many as 21 points, but they refused to fold. Behind a spirited second-half push, Chicago trimmed the deficit to just four points in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, turnovers (19 compared to Connecticut’s 9) and the emotional weight of Coach Marsh’s ejection cost them, as the Sun closed out a 10-point lead win.Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky leads her team in a huddle during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. (Source: Getty)Angel Reese recorded her 19th double-double of the season, as she finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kia Nurse chipped in with 19 points and two rebounds.What’s next for Coach Tyler Marsh and the Chicago Sky?Tyler Marsh’s debut season hasn’t gone as planned. The Sky are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 9-27 record. Despite his team’s poor run, there has been no indication that his role is under threat.Chicago Sky head coach Tyler Marsh looks on during the first half against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena on August 23, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. - Source: GettyChicago has won just twice in their last 15 games. Up next is another tough home game against the Las Vegas Aces on Monday, followed by a road trip to Phoenix on Thursday.