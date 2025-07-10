“We’ve got the No. 1 crashouts”: Angel Reese doubles down on hype joining Napheesa Collier’s WNBA All-Star team

Angel Reese will suit up for Napheesa Collier’s squad in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, and on Wednesday, she shared her excitement about teaming up with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Reese was selected 13th to Team Collier in the All-Star draft.

Ahead of the Chicago Sky’s 87-76 victory over the Dallas Wings, a game where Reese tallied 15 points and 11 boards, she was asked about joining Team Collier, which also features stars like Breanna Stewart, Allisha Gray, Nneka Ogwumike, Paige Bueckers, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins, Alyssa Thomas, Kelsey Plum and Rhyne Howard.

When asked about playing alongside that stacked roster, Reese replied:

“We don’t got to guard each other.

“Just happy to be with Phee. Obviously, she's a great player, and she deserves to be a captain this year. She's had a great year, but I'm excited to play with a great talent. I think we have the No. 1 crashouts on the team. We play defense. It's going to be super competitive, so watch out.”

Now in her second year, Reese is set to make her second All-Star appearance. She’s averaging 13.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and a personal-best 3.9 assists per game while boosting her shooting to 41.5%

Angel Reese lands NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition cover

One of the WNBA’s fastest-rising stars, Angel Reese has been named the cover athlete for the NBA 2K26 WNBA Edition. She joins fellow cover stars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Carmelo Anthony on this year’s edition.

Reese also unveiled her first signature shoe with Reebok on the cover. In a press release, she shared:

"To be cemented in NBA 2K history is a special honor that reflects not only my journey, but also all the veteran WNBA players who have paved the way before me and the growing impact of the league as a whole.

"I’m proud to be part of a game that continues to elevate women’s basketball and can’t wait for fans to see how NBA 2K26 brings our game to life like never before.”

Angel Reese first rose to fame by leading LSU to a national title in 2023. Selected No. 7 by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft, she made waves as a rookie, especially amid heavy media coverage that often framed her as a rival to Caitlin Clark.

