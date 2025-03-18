"We've made history": Napheesa Collier's husband Alex Bazzell makes feelings known after Unrivaled inaugural season wraps up in style

Unrivaled League’s inaugural season has finally finished with Rose BC defeating Vinyl BC in the Finals on Monday. Chelsea Gray led the charge for her team and averaged 28.5 points through the semifinals and finals. She was recognized for her stellar play and took home the first-ever Unrivaled Finals MVP award.

League co-founder Napheesa Collier took home the first-ever MVP award. She recorded 25.7 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. After the finals concluded, Collier’s husband, Alex Bazzell, took to X and made his feelings known:

“Thank you to everyone for the support all season. I’m filled with joy. We have made history! @Unrivaledwbb Let’s do more.”

Unfortunately, Collier couldn’t lead her team to the end despite being stellar during the regular season. Her Lunar Owls were surprisingly eliminated by Vinyl BC in the semifinals. Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada led the way for Vinyl and combined for 44 points. Collier recorded 36 points and eight rebounds in the losing effort.

Brittney Sykes stole the show in the final scoring 21 points to lead the Rose BC to the championship. This marks the end of what has been a highly successful season for the Unrivaled League.

At first, Collier and Breanna Stewart struggled to find investors but are now backed by legends like Stephen Curry. It’ll be interesting to see what they have in store for us when the league returns in January next year.

Napheesa Collier's teammate reacts to heartbreaking Unrivaled playoffs loss

The Lunar Owls were favorites to go all the way and win the first-ever Unrivaled Championship. However, Vinyl BC broke their heart on Sunday by defeating them in the semifinals. Following the loss, Collier's teammate, Courtney Williams, took to X and let her feelings be known:

"Wow, I’m sick" Williams wrote

She sent out another tweet shortly after:

"50k just gone 😭"

For those who don't know, each player on the Lunar Owls would've received a $50K payout had they won the final. Unfortunately, that money will now go to Rose BC.

Surely, this should serve as extra motivation for Collier and Co. to come back and put up an even better performance next season. It'll be interesting to see what they have in store for us when the league returns in 2026. Until then, fans can look forward to the 2025 WNBA season set to kick off in May.

