"We want our money and we want it now": Natasha Cloud sends powerful message to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert with blunt statement

WNBA star Natasha Cloud delivered a powerful message to commissioner Cathy Engelbert, urging her to prioritize the players. Cloud's remarks came after Phantom BC's Unrivaled game against Rose BC on Tuesday, with Engelbert in attendance to witness the action in Miami.

The Connecticut Sun star didn't hold back, directly calling on WNBA decision-makers to compensate the players fairly. She also urged the commissioner to transform the league into one that is driven by the needs of the athletes. Cloud further emphasized that the WNBA should take inspiration from the Unrivaled's approach.

"We want our munyon (money) and we want it now...we've grown so much but there's so much room to grow...just prioritizing players...making it a players league...all those things really matter when you're trying to get a business to grow," Cloud said.

"I think Unrivaled is just doing a good job for setting a precedent for all leagues across the board to talk that talk and walk that walk.

Natasha Cloud's statement comes amid ongoing negotiations between the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) over the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). All parties involved hope to reach a favorable outcome and have a new deal in place before the end of the year.

The negotiations will address key issues such as player compensation, benefits and other important factors. WNBA players are seeking higher salaries, among other improvements and the success of Unrivaled is expected to increase pressure on the league to meet their demands.

Natasha Cloud on Cathy Engelbert attending Unrivaled games

When asked about WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert attending the Unrivaled games, Natasha Cloud made her feelings clear. She expressed that while the players do appreciate Engelbert's presence, they also have strong expectations for the league’s future.

"We appreciate it for sure...we want to continue to keep women stateside," Cloud said. "I think it's in everyone's best interest...it's another place for players to go. It's a way of getting them ready for the W."

Talking about Cloud, the veteran guard played 18 minutes against the Rose BC on Tuesday. She finished with seven points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 3 of 7 from the floor, including 1 of 3 from behind the arc.

