"Weak a** statement": Stephen A. Smith throws down the gauntlet with blistering rant on Cathy Engelbert after Napheesa Collier's revelations

After being eliminated from the playoffs, Napheesa Collier took aim at WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert regarding a slew of topics from pay to referee accountability.

Ad

Stephen A. Smith weighed in on the Minnesota Lynx star's comments on Tuesday. He noted that it sounds like Collier wasn't frustrated with the league as a whole, but with Engelbert.

Collier's mentioned in her prepared statement the conversation she had with Engelbert in February. The commissioner allegedly told her that players should be grateful for the league's new media rights deal.

Engelbert released a statement; however, for Smith, the curtain has been pulled back, and it's time for her to step down.

Ad

Trending

"Cathy Engelbert, the commissioner of the league," Smith said on Wednesday, via "First Take." "Let me say for the record: You should resign. You need to resign. Period. When a player, any player attacks you publicly like that, that weak a** statement commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough. And I'm gonna say it, it was a weak a** statement.

Ad

"Could you imagine somebody directing comments and criticisms at you, taking conversations they've had with you directly, and telling the world what you said? And did you see that statement Commissioner Engelbert gave? She basically provided no defense of herself!"

Stephen A. Smith doubles down on Cathy Engelbert resignation talk

As Stephen A. Smith highlighted on Wednesday, Cathy Engelbert's statement provided little defense to Napheesa Collier's accusations.

Ad

He suggested that Collier's comments about Engelbert were "piercing," and deserved an equally strong rebuttal from the commissioner. Smith was left feeling like Engelbert's statement made it more clear that she needs to step down.

"That was an attack against your leadership, it was an attack against your integrity, it was an attack against your character!" Smith said, via "First Take." Against your character! And that's the statement you reached out with? I believe she should hand in her resignation."

Ad

Engelbert was heavily criticized last season when she failed to condemn the verbal attacks players dealt with in person and online. She instead noted how rivalries, like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese's, are good for the league, drawing fierce backlash from players.

With the WNBA and WNBPA amid CBA negotiations, it will be interesting to see if the league faces its first lockdown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More