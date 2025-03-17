"Weather is a bit cloudy" - Sabrina Ionescu displays her 'pun' game after Liberty's $400,000 trade addition 

Sabrina Ionescu showed her 'pun' game after the New York Liberty traded for $400,000 veteran Natasha Cloud on Sunday. The Liberty acquired Cloud from the Sun for a 2025 No. 7 pick and a 2026 first-round pick from the Connecticut Sun. New York secured another 10.0+ point per game scorer with Cloud's addition.

The former Mercury guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 38 starts last year. Ionescu, who is in Hong Kong for a promotional tour, flexed her 'pun' game after the Liberty made the deal official on Sunday. She took to X, saying:

"Good morning from Hong Kong. Weather is a bit cloudy"

Ionescu and Cloud were on the same team in Unrivaled's inaugural season. Their camaraderie was excellent and suggests this trade could bode well for both parties involved.

