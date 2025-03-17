  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • "Weather is a bit cloudy" - Sabrina Ionescu displays her 'pun' game after Liberty's $400,000 trade addition 

"Weather is a bit cloudy" - Sabrina Ionescu displays her 'pun' game after Liberty's $400,000 trade addition 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Mar 17, 2025 01:25 GMT
Washington Mystics v New York Liberty - Source: Getty
"Weather is a bit cloudy" - Sabrina Ionescu displays her 'pun' game after Liberty's $400,000 trade addition (Image Source: Getty)

Sabrina Ionescu showed her 'pun' game after the New York Liberty traded for $400,000 veteran Natasha Cloud on Sunday. The Liberty acquired Cloud from the Sun for a 2025 No. 7 pick and a 2026 first-round pick from the Connecticut Sun. New York secured another 10.0+ point per game scorer with Cloud's addition.

Ad

The former Mercury guard averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 38 starts last year. Ionescu, who is in Hong Kong for a promotional tour, flexed her 'pun' game after the Liberty made the deal official on Sunday. She took to X, saying:

"Good morning from Hong Kong. Weather is a bit cloudy"

Ionescu and Cloud were on the same team in Unrivaled's inaugural season. Their camaraderie was excellent and suggests this trade could bode well for both parties involved.

also-read-trending Trending

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी