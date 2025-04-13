What are the allegations against Sedona Prince? Closer look as WNBA GMs make concerning remarks ahead of draft

TCU Horned Frogs center Sedona Prince has shifted her focus to the 2025 WNBA draft after helping TCU to an Elite Eight appearance this season. Her talent on the court is undeniable. However, her draft stock had reportedly taken a hit following several abuse allegations.

According to ESPN's Katie Barnes, a physical altercation between Prince and an ex-girlfriend, also a TCU student, on Jan. 18 led to police reports alleging intimate partner violence. The partners pointed to each other as the primary aggressor, per Forth Worth Detective Kyle Harris.

No charges were filed, and the university released a statement in February stating its awareness of the incident. TCU did not suspend Prince.

Over the past year, several women have surfaced and accused the 6-foot-7 prospect of intimate partner violence or sexual assault:

On Aug. 13, Olivia Stabile, an online content creator, shared on TikTok a 10-part video alleging Prince of violence while on a trip to Tulum, Mexico. On a March 10 ESPN interview, Stabile reiterated her allegations, narrating that Prince pushed her to the ground after a punch to the chest.

A few weeks before Stabile's ESPN interview, Barnes wrote that another former partner, Rylee LeGlue, accused Prince of verbal and physical attacks. According to LeGlue, Prince was "manipulative" and "would degrade and belittle the absolute life" out of her.

Following Stabile and LeGlue's accusations, another former partner, Allyssa Jimmie, went forward. Jimmie told ESPN that Prince locked her in a car following a romantic date in 2019.

Barnes quoted The Washington Post in saying a lawsuit was filed in September against Prince in a Travis County, Texas, district court. According to Barnes, Prince forcibly kissed the plaintiff and put her hands into Prince's pants against her will.

On Aug. 31, over 200,000 people signed a Change.org petition. They appealed to "hold Sedona Prince accountable and remove her from the TCU women's basketball team."

Sedona Prince, through her lawyer, A. Boone Almanza, had repeatedly denied and addressed each allegation. In a statement to ESPN, Alamanza wrote, in part:

"Sedona has not been charged with a crime or found guilty of any wrongdoing. Rather she has been convicted on social media by people who have attempted to use their relationship with Sedona to attract followers and to build their influencer careers and settle grudges.

To the extent she has made any mistakes different from other young people in their early dating life it was solely the decision to be on TikTok."

While several women have surfaced to accuse Prince of several abuse allegations, the 25-year-old has never been charged with any crime.

How do WNBA GMs view Sedona Prince?

According to ESPN's Katie Barnes' article on Friday, WNBA general managers reportedly face a conundrum with Sedona Prince. At 6-foot-7, the center easily towers over most of the league. Only six current WNBA players are taller.

However, Prince's off-court issues are a concern, especially with the backlash she received following the allegations that surfaced publicly. Barnes quoted the WNBA GMs:

"I am unclear on why this is even a question," one GM said. "Why wouldn't she be drafted?"

"I'd say the chips are stacked against her," another GM said.

"I mean, how many 6-7 players are there?" a GM said. "How many 6-5-plus players are there that can shoot in the midrange, are 70% free throw shooters? And so you add two more inches, like, she's an outlier."

"I think there's a big difference between the players she can, for lack of a better word, just dominate," another GM said. "When you go up against real size and athleticism, she's not able to move as well, she's not able to finish, she's not going to be able to get to her spots. I think that's concerning."

With the 2025 WNBA draft days away, a team could still select Sedona Prince. But it would undoubtedly be in the later rounds.

