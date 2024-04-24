What was Caitlin Clark's Big3 offer? Closer look at Ice Cube's latest revelation

Before being selected first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft, Caitlin Clark was eagerly anticipated to make her debut as a professional athlete. Interestingly, Ice Cube's Big3 league originally made a promising offer to the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard before she made her decision to declare for the draft.

So what was Clark's Big3 offer? According to the article on Outkick by BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz, the offer was $15 million. It also includes a percentage of team ownership, merchandise revenue and a stake in a planned documentary.

From the report, it looked as if the rapper's basketball league was planning to build something special with Caitlin Clark at the forefront of their vision. Compared to her four-year $338,000 rookie contract with the Indiana Fever, it looks as if the other offer had a complete package in store for the promising young guard.

Additionally, Ice Cube himself shared the Outkick piece on his X handle and said:

"After reading this, you'll understand why Caitlin Clark never had a chance to change the world in the Big3."

Interestingly, the piece argued that their Big3 offer was never given a proper chance to be given time and thought by Clark due to barriers placed in the process.

Be that as it may, Caitlin Clark wanted to transition from college stardom to being a professional athlete in the WNBA, which was the decision she wanted to make for her basketball career.

Ice Cube talked about Caitlin Clark's Big3 offer

Following reports of Big3's offer to Caitlin Clark, the "It Was A Good Day" rapper wanted to clear the air and confirm that they initially wanted to remain silent about the offer made while the former Iowa guard was competing in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Championship.

"Big3 made a historic offer to Caitlin Clark," Cube said (h/t ESPN). "Why wouldn't we? Caitlin is a generational athlete who can achieve tremendous success in the Big3. ... With our offer, Caitlin Clark can make history and break down even more barriers for women athletes."

The goal remained clear as Cube confirmed that his league wanted Clark to be a pivotal piece in representing the brand to a wider audience, given the popularity that she has garnered with her electric skills on the court, from shotmaking to precise decision-making.

Moreover, Cube also pointed out the current situation that WNBA athletes are in, where they feel the need to play for international teams during the summer due to shortcomings with salaries.

From his perspective, Big3 will be able to provide a different kind of option for athletes such as Clark, where they won't need to travel to a different country from their own.

During Clark's final year playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, she put up 31.6 points (45.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. She will debut for the Indiana Fever once the 2024 WNBA regular season commences on May 14.

Aside from choosing the WNBA over the Big3 league, Clark is set to be one of the more important young faces of the league moving forward as they continue to strengthen their reach towards a wider fanbase.