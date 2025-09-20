  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Breanna Stewart
  • "What the f**k": Breanna Stewart stunned at reporter bluntly questioning HC Sandy Brondello's Liberty future after WNBA playoffs exit

"What the f**k": Breanna Stewart stunned at reporter bluntly questioning HC Sandy Brondello's Liberty future after WNBA playoffs exit

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 20, 2025 15:11 GMT
WNBA: Playoffs-New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
"What the f**k": Breanna Stewart stunned at reporter bluntly questioning HC Sandy Brondello's Liberty future after WNBA playoffs exit (Image Source: Imagn)

Breanna Stewart was stunned after a reporter raised questions regarding Sandy Brondello's future with the New York Liberty on Friday after their first-round upset against the Phoenix Mercury. The Liberty lost the series 2-1, despite stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1.

Ad

Following the 79-73 Game 3 loss, the reporter asked Stewart about her answer for naysayers who said Brondello shouldn't be coaching the team next year, while she was on the podium with her. Shocked at the question and its timing, Stewart muttered under her breath, saying:

"What the f**k?"

She then added:

"To anybody who questions Sandy being here, this is a resilient group: she has our back and we have hers. The way she continued to deal with the cards she was dealt was incredible. It wasn't easy for anybody, but she came in every day with a positive attitude and a mindset to put us in the best position possible."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

New York failed miserably after starting the season as the favorite to repeat. Injuries sent the team into a downward spiral following a 10-1 start. The Liberty had stretches where they looked as good as anyone, but for the most part, they were on a tilt. A first-round exit in the 2025 WNBA playoffs summed that up.

Their three best players, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, missed a combined 19 games. Stewart also played with a sprained MCL in Game 3.

Ad

Breanna Stewart commits to New York Liberty

Breanna Stewart has no plans on moving on after the New York Liberty failed to advance in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Stewart, who returned on a one-year $208,400 deal, becomes a free agent again next year.

She issued a definitive response on her free agency plans after Friday's loss, saying:

"I'm coming back."
Ad

This was the first time the Liberty faced significant adversity and failure during her tenure. Stewart led the Liberty to the finals in 2023 and 2024. She was the MVP in 2023 and played a key role in their championship run last year.

It isn't surprising that she's committed herself to the Liberty next year. If not for injuries, the Liberty could have had a realistic chance at a title run, but it wasn't meant to be. They also saw significant personnel turnover, which wasn't ideal.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications