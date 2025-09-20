"What the f**k": Breanna Stewart stunned at reporter bluntly questioning HC Sandy Brondello's Liberty future after WNBA playoffs exit

Breanna Stewart was stunned after a reporter raised questions regarding Sandy Brondello's future with the New York Liberty on Friday after their first-round upset against the Phoenix Mercury. The Liberty lost the series 2-1, despite stealing homecourt advantage in Game 1. Following the 79-73 Game 3 loss, the reporter asked Stewart about her answer for naysayers who said Brondello shouldn't be coaching the team next year, while she was on the podium with her. Shocked at the question and its timing, Stewart muttered under her breath, saying:&quot;What the f**k?&quot;She then added:&quot;To anybody who questions Sandy being here, this is a resilient group: she has our back and we have hers. The way she continued to deal with the cards she was dealt was incredible. It wasn't easy for anybody, but she came in every day with a positive attitude and a mindset to put us in the best position possible.&quot;New York failed miserably after starting the season as the favorite to repeat. Injuries sent the team into a downward spiral following a 10-1 start. The Liberty had stretches where they looked as good as anyone, but for the most part, they were on a tilt. A first-round exit in the 2025 WNBA playoffs summed that up. Their three best players, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, missed a combined 19 games. Stewart also played with a sprained MCL in Game 3. Breanna Stewart commits to New York Liberty Breanna Stewart has no plans on moving on after the New York Liberty failed to advance in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. Stewart, who returned on a one-year $208,400 deal, becomes a free agent again next year. She issued a definitive response on her free agency plans after Friday's loss, saying:&quot;I'm coming back.&quot;Underdog WNBA @UnderdogWNBALINKBreanna Stewart when asked if she'll be with the Liberty next season: &quot;I'm coming back.&quot;This was the first time the Liberty faced significant adversity and failure during her tenure. Stewart led the Liberty to the finals in 2023 and 2024. She was the MVP in 2023 and played a key role in their championship run last year. It isn't surprising that she's committed herself to the Liberty next year. If not for injuries, the Liberty could have had a realistic chance at a title run, but it wasn't meant to be. They also saw significant personnel turnover, which wasn't ideal.