What Hailey Van Lith said through a tattoo after Angel Reese reunion in Chicago

Hailey Van Lith seemingly foreshadowed her selection in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She was picked 11th by the Chicago Sky, reuniting her with former LSU teammate Angel Reese. HVL fits into the Sky seamlessly due to the team's need for a scorer and playmaker.

In a post on her Instagram story, Van Lith revealed that her lucky number was 11. It was the number she wore at Cashmere High School and LSU, and now it's her draft number. It was likely meant to be for HVL, who had a phenomenal year with the TCU Horned Frogs.

There were serious questions about HVL transitioning from college to the pros because of her size. She was a great scorer in high school and college but might not translate in the WNBA.

However, coach Mark Campbell turned her into a more efficient scorer and effective playmaker. She shot a career-high 45.4% and dished a career-best 5.4 assists at TCU.

The reason why Hailey Van Lith considers the No. 11 lucky is unknown. She wore No. 10 at Louisville and TCU, though she can't wear it with the Chicago Sky because Kamilla Cardoso already has it.

As for the No. 11 jersey, Arella Guirantes is currently designated to wear it ahead of training camp. Guirantes is only signed to a training camp deal, so she has to make the roster before the number becomes official.

It will be interesting to see if HVL decides on a new number if Cardoso and Guirantes continue to wear the Nos. 10 and 11, respectively.

Angel Reese ready to run it back with Hailey Van Lith

Angel Reese ready to run it back with Hailey Van Lith. (Photo: IMAGN)

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese was hyped after the team drafted Hailey Van Lith with the 11th overall pick. The Sky knew that they needed a scorer and playmaker, so they went with the best option available. They had to trade their 2026 first-round pick to acquire the No. 11 selection from the Minnesota Lynx.

Reese's offensive shortcomings are well-documented, but she also played without a proper point guard. At Unrivaled, she played alongside "Point Gawd" Chelsea Gray, who was finding her at the right spots and getting her some easy shots.

That kind of player is what Reese needs to unlock her potential, so HVL fits the description. They didn't have the best time together at LSU, playing just one season and failing to win the NCAA championship. Nevertheless, the Sky forward is looking to make things right.

"We ain’t do it right the first time. Let’s run it backkkkk," Reese tweeted.

The Sky's likely starting five next season will feature Hailey Van Lith, Ariel Atkins, Michaela Onyenwere, Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. HVL, Reese and Cardoso could be the building blocks for the future in Chicago under new coach Tyler Marsh.

