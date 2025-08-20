What happened to Arike Ogunbowale? Paige Bueckers' teammate sidelined indefinitely as Dallas Wings suffer massive blow

The Dallas Wings were dealt a colossal blow on Tuesday as veteran guard Arike Ogunbowale was sidelined with a right knee injury. In a release, Paige Bueckers' Wings made it clear that there is no timeline for Ogunbowale’s return.

Ad

That said, the franchise did not entirely rule out the possibility of the four-time All-Star playing again this season. The Wings have nine regular-season games remaining, though their chances of making the playoffs appear slim.

"Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale was recently diagnosed with tendinitis in her right knee," the Wings said in a release. "Ogunbowale will remain sidelined and will be reevaluated in the coming weeks. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate."

Ad

Trending

This has been one of the most challenging seasons of Ogunbowale’s career. Her production on the court has nosedived since Bueckers’ arrival, while injuries have also forced her to miss multiple games.

Alexa Philippou @alexaphilippou Rough day for the Dallas Wings. The team ruled out Li Yueru (ACL sprain) for the remainder of the season and just announced Arike Ogunbowale will be sidelined with knee tendinitis before being reevaluated "in the coming weeks"

Ad

The two-time All-Star Game MVP has already missed six of the team’s 35 games so far, and that number is expected to rise. She is averaging a career-low 15.5 points per game on a disappointing 36.4% shooting, including 30.4% from 3-point range.

The update on Arike Ogunbowale's injury came on the eve of the Dallas Wings' game against the LA Sparks on Wednesday. Without their veteran guard, Paige Bueckers and her squad face an uphill battle against a resurgent Sparks team that has won six of its last 10 games and is vying for a playoff berth.

Ad

How to watch Arike Ogunbowale-less Dallas Wings' game vs LA Sparks?

The Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks game will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip off is slated for 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Wings vs Sparks game will be telecast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and KFAA (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More