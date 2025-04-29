What happened to Aubrey Griffin? Looking at Lynx rookie suffering brutal setback ahead of WNBA season 

Aubrey Griffin has suffered a major setback that will push her WNBA debut back, as it was announced on Tuesday that Griffin will undergo surgery on her left knee before joining the Minnesota Lynx roster.

Ad

Griffin's professional dreams became a reality earlier this month when the Lynx selected the UConn Huskies star in the third round of the WNBA draft. She was the third Husky drafted this year behind Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen.

However, the 2025 national champion will have to wait to help her team in the W. USA Today journalist Meghan L. Hall reported on the announcement on X.

"An update on former UConn forward Aubrey Griffin, who was drafted by the Lynx: Griffin will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on her left knee on Thursday. After that, she’ll enter rehab. A timeline for her return has not been set. Updates will be provided when available," Hall reported.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The injury comes after Griffin tore her ACL in the same knee in January 2024, ending her 2023-2024 season (where UConn had reached the Final Four before falling to Iowa).

Griffin returned from her ACL injury at the start of the 2024-2025 season and played a smaller role in the rotation as the Huskies ended the season with the program's 12th national title with a win over South Carolina.

The UConn draftee's most productive season in college came in 2022-2023, when she started 30 games and averaged 11.3 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Ad

The Minnesota Lynx will retain Griffin's rights as an unsigned draftee and bring her into the organization once she has fully recovered from her knee surgery.

Fans react to Griffin's injury setback, wishing her a speedy recovery

Aubrey Griffin's knee setback may have stemmed from returning from an ACL injury too quickly, but fans of Griffin are wishing her a quick recovery as they expressed their sentiment for the UConn alum on X.

Ad

Several fans speculated that Griffin's absence on the Minnesota Lynx training camp roster may have stemmed from an unknown injury from the beginning.

"Wishing you a speedy efficient recovery Aubrey," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can’t wait for Aubrey to make the lynx roster next year," another fan wrote on X.

"I had a feeling it was injury related. No way would they pass up on her," a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Griffin is the daughter of former NBA player and coach Adrian Griffin, who last coached the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2023-2024 season. She played five seasons at UConn before entering the WNBA draft.

"I wore my UConn Aubrey Griffin sweatshirt today, in her honor," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Good luck and best wishes," a fan commented.

The Minnesota Lynx begin their preseason on Tuesday as they are set to face the Chicago Sky.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More