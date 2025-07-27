  • home icon
  What happened to Breanna Stewart? New York Liberty suffers massive blow as star veteran exits game limping against Sparks

What happened to Breanna Stewart? New York Liberty suffers massive blow as star veteran exits game limping against Sparks

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 27, 2025 00:34 GMT
New York Liberty v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty
What happened to Breanna Stewart? New York Liberty suffers massive blow as star veteran exits game limping against Sparks (Image source: Getty)

The New York Liberty suffered a massive blow as three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart was ruled out of the rest of Saturday's game against the LA Sparks. Stewart went to the locker room after suffering a leg injury midway through the opening quarter.

As the Liberty went back on defense, Stewart was seen motioning to the New York bench as she ran slowly. After LA's Kelsey Plum sank a corner 3-point shot, Liberty coach Sandy Brondello called a timeout. Head athletic trainer Terri Acosta immediately tended to Stewart.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star logged just 3:27 minutes and had three points and one rebound.

This is a developing story.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
