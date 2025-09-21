What happened to DiJonai Carrington? Lynx star's crucial update amid playoffs run explored

The Minnesota Lynx are gunning for a second stright WNBA Finals appearance, and the acquisition of DiJonai Carrington was meant to beef up their bench on both ends of the floor. Unfortunately, Carrington will no longer be suiting up for the Lynx in their current playoff run.On Saturday, ESPN's Kendra Andrews tweeted that the Lynx guard will be sitting out Game 1 of the semifinal series against the Phoenix Mercury.&quot;DiJonai Carrington will not play in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals due to a left foot injury, the Lynx say,&quot; Andrews posted on X. &quot;She appeared to have injured it in Game 3 vs. the Valkyries and was seen on crutches at Alanna Smith’s press conference a few days ago.&quot;Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrewsLINKDiJonai Carrington will not play in Game 1 of the WNBA semifinals due to a left foot injury, the Lynx say. She appeared to have injured it in Game 3 vs. the Valkyries and was seen on crutches at Alanna Smith’s press conference a few days ago.In an article published by ESPN, Andrews specified that Carrington's injury was a &quot;significant mid-foot sprain.&quot; The reporter added that Carrington has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason. Though the former Most Improved Player of the Year arrived in Minnesota just a month ago, Carrington has provided the Lynx a boost of energy in 10 regular seasons coming off the bench, even a starting nod against her former team Dallas Wings on September 1.The 2024 All-Defensive First Team member averaged 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in the regular season, and she put up 8.5 points per game on 50% shooting in the first-round series against the Valkyies.In the wake of Carrington's playoff exit, the Lynx will have to draw more from starters Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride, as well as key reserve Natisha Hiedeman.&quot;Thanks for saving my broke life&quot;: DiJonai Carrington shares touching birthday message for Lynx HC Cheryl ReeveAs a testament to the strong bond that Carrington formed with the Lynx in a matter of weeks, she posted a heartfelt birthday message for Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve over the weekend.&quot;happy birthday! thanks for saving my broke life, periodt,&quot; Carrington posted in an Instagram story.During the Lynx's first-round series against the Valkyries, Reeve described Carrington as a player who is &quot;always impactful when she plays.&quot; Clearly, the respect between coach and player is mutual in this case.