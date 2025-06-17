  • home icon
What happened to Kelsey Plum? Star point guard ruled out as Sparks suffer another massive injury blow (June 17)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 17, 2025 13:25 GMT
Kelsey Plum has been ruled out of the LA Sparks’ upcoming game against the Seattle Storm, marking her first absence of the season. The star point guard will sit out Tuesday’s contest due to a lower left leg injury. Plum is the latest addition to the Sparks' growing injury report as the team has struggled with player absences since the season began.

Cameron Brink has yet to make her season debut and remains sidelined with a left knee injury. Rae Burrell also suffered a significant setback earlier in the season with a right knee injury. Additionally, Odyssey Sims will miss her second consecutive game due to personal reasons, while Julie Allemand will be unavailable because of overseas commitments.

Kelsey Plum has been in sensational form since joining the LA Sparks in a blockbuster offseason trade. The three-time All-Star and two-time WNBA champion has made an immediate impact, becoming the only guard to rank in the top 10 in points, assists and steals through the first month of the 2025 WNBA season.

Plum has also formed one of the league’s most dynamic duos with Dearica Hamby as the pair currently lead the WNBA as the highest-scoring teammate tandem this season. Additionally, Plum and Azura Stevens rank fifth in the same category. In terms of playmaking, Plum and Hamby rank fourth among all teammate duos in assists per game.

Individually, Plum is averaging 20.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She is shooting 38.4% from the field, including 37.4% from 3-point range, solidifying her role as one of the most well-rounded guards in the league.

How to watch LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm?

The LA Sparks vs. Seattle Storm game will take place on Tuesday, June 17, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).

The Sparks vs. Storm game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and CW Seattle (local). Live streaming will be available on the WNBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Edited by Atishay Jain
