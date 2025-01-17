What happened to Marina Mabrey? Closer look at Connecticut Sun guard's return timeline from injury

Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey sustained a right calf strain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, including her time with Unrivaled, the new 3x3 professional basketball league that tips off Friday.

According to Ballislife's Sara Jane Gamelli, Mabrey will be re-evaluated at any point between two and four weeks. The injury occurred during training camp.

As the inaugural season of Unrivaled tips off on Friday, Mabrey's team, Phantom BC, suffered a brutal loss. Phantom coach Adam Harrington will have to rely on the rest of the squad, which includes Satou Sabally, Sabrina Ionescu, Brittney Griner, Natasha Cloud and Katie Lou Samuelson.

Before the injury, the 28-year-old Mabrey told Sports Illustrated's Valentina Martinez that she was excited about the opportunity that Unrivaled brings.

"First of all, I'm excited about Unrivaled because we get to stay in the States and continue to build the viewership and get eyes on women's sports, with fans able to watch us throughout the whole year, WNBA players have not been able to really do that at this level, so that is a huge positive," Mabrey said.

In the WNBA, Marina Mabrey was a steady contributor for the Sun after being traded from the Chicago Sky midway through last season. She averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 40 games (16 with Connecticut).

In seven playoff games, she contributed 15.9 points per game to help Connecticut reach the semifinals. She also suffered a sprained ankle in the Sun's final playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx but recovered in time for training camp.

Marina Mabrey clears air on trade from Chicago Sky

On Sunday, Marina Mabrey appeared in a short clip with her former Chicago Sky teammate Angel Reese. The two stars addressed rumors about why Mabrey was traded to the Connecticut Sun.

"Money Mabrey, we have a conspiracy," Reese said. "People want to know, Marina, did you leave Chicago because of me?"

Mabrey replied:

"No, I love Angel. The real ones know."

Mabrey was a key contributor in Chicago during the 2023 WNBA season. She averaged a career-best 15.0 points per game on 41.1% shooting (39.0% on 3-pointers).

Marina Mabrey, along with a 2025 second-round pick, was shipped to Connecticut in exchange for Moriah Jefferson, Rachel Banham, a 2025 first-round pick, and rights to swap 2026 first-round picks. After being traded, Mabrey said she was glad to be playing for the Sun, a team contending for a championship.

"What happens there stays there, but I saw it as an opportunity for me to get a chance to play with veterans, people who have won a championship," Mabrey said.

