What happened to Marina Mabrey? Connecticut Sun releases latest update on newly acquired guard

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Jun 24, 2025 21:50 GMT
Connecticut Sun releases latest update on Marina Mabrey [Picture Credit: Getty]

The Connecticut Sun would have to play without Marina Mabrey for at least two weeks. Mabrey played 29 minutes in the game against the Dallas Wings on Friday. On Tuesday, the team reported that Mabrey had sustained a left knee injury during the second quarter.

The Sun's social media handle shared an update on Mabrey's potential return. The fixed timeline for the Sun's guard is still not decided, as she is expected to get back on the court in two to four weeks.

Mabrey had requested a trade from the team during the offseason, which the Sun's front office declined.

